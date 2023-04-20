CALEDONIA — Le Roy trailed early, but stormed back late during a 4-2 road win over rival Caledonia-Mumford on Wednesday night.
Lily Uberty went the distance for the Oatkan Knights inside the circle, allowing two runs in the first inning and finishing the game with six scoreless frames. She added a double at the plate for Le Roy, which improved to 5-1 on the season. Izzy Farrell, Dana Reschke and Katelynn Rumsey all added RBI for the Knights.
“This was a big win for us against a Cal-Mum team that is a legitimate threat to win a sectional title,” said Le Roy head coach Mike Battaglia. “Lily Uberty made some huge pitches to get out of innings and our defense made some big plays. Sierra Burk and McKenna Coniber made some tough plays up the middle, Dana Reschke and Mo Dambra were solid at the corners and Izzy Farrell was a brick wall behind the plate. Only a freshman and in her first year catching, she played her best game when we needed her most.”
Cal-Mum was powered by a strong 3-for-4 effort from Maddy DeVore, which included a double and a run scored. Colleen Talty finished 2-for-4 for the Raiders (4-2), while Madison Wyskiel went 2-for-3 with an RBI. Emma Years was hit with the loss, allowing seven hits and striking out nine.
“They were the much hungrier team tonight, credit to Bags and their girls,” said Cal-Mum head coach Dan Dickens. “They made some nice plays in the field and had some clutch at bats from girls up and down their lineup. We didn’t have any real threats after the first inning until the seventh, when we put runners on first and third with two outs.”
Keshequa (5-0): Aurora Sabins [CG, W, 4 R, 6 H, 9 K | 2-for-3, BB, R]; Isabella Hugi [1-for-2, BB, R, RBI]; Julia Wilkins [1-for-2, sac, BB, R, RBI]
Letchworth (3-2): Abigail DeRock [CG, L, 6 H, 10 K]; Morgan Brace [3-for-4, 2 HR, 3 RBI]
Coach’s quote: “Unfortunately, we couldn’t get much going outside of Morgan’s bat tonight,” said Letchworth head coach Chad DeRock. “We made a lot of mistakes and you can’t do that against a good team like Keshequa.”
Pavilion (4-1): Cricket Coots [CG, W]; Courtney Gurbacki [3-for-5]; Ella Tillotson [3-for-5]; Lia Lombardo [H, 2 RBI]; Kylie Conway [HR]
Geneseo (0-6): No report submitted.
Perry (3-2): Jaelyn Morrus [2-for-4, 2B]; Keira Weber [CG, W, 5 H, 11 K | H]
York (1-5): No report submitted.
LYNDONVILLE 16, KENDALL 1 (FIVE INNINGS - MERCY)
Lyndonville (5-1): Haley Shaffer [CG, W, 6 K | 1-for-2, 3B, 3 RBI]; Lorelei Dillenbeck [4-for-5, 2B, 2 RBI]; Alexa Robinson [2-for-4, 2B, RBI]
Kendall (1-2): No report submitted.
BATAVIA 16, LIVONIA 1 (FIVE INNINGS - MERCY)
Batavia (4-2): Arianna Almekinder [CG, W, 3H | 2B]; Libby Grazioplene [3-for-4, RBI]; Julia Clark [2-for-4, RBI, 3B]; Lila Fortes [2-for-4, RBI]; Sophia Minuto [2-for-4, RBI]; Sofia Branche [2-for-2, 4 RBI]
Livonia (2-5): No report submitted.
Coach’s quote: “I really like the approach our team came into the game with and got a much needed win after struggling on offense the last two games,” said Batavia head coach Jim Fazio. “Proud of our effort and hope it continues in our next game in Churchville-Chili.”
OAKFIELD-ALABAMA 15, HOLLEY 0 (SIX INNINGS - MERCY)
Oakfield-Alabama (3-1): Cara Williams [6 IP, 4 H, 6 K]; Caitlin Ryan [2-for-4, HR, 3B, 3 R, 2 RBI]; Makena Reding [2-for-4, 2 RBI]; Piper Hyde [2-for-2, 2 R, 2 RBI]; Lily Davis [2-for-5, 2B]; Jo Carabello [2-for-2, 2 R]
Holley (0-6): No report submitted.
Alexander (3-2): Emily Pietrzykowski [CG, W, SHO, 1 H, 3 BB, 9 K | 2-for-4, HR, 2B, 4 RBI]; Madison Boyce [2-for-3, 2B, 3 R]; Faith Goodenbury [3B, 2 RBI]
Pembroke (1-5): Reagan Schneider [H]; Aleena Maynard [CG, L, 7 K]
BOLIVAR-RICHBURG 11, HORNELL 2
B-R (3-0): Malayna Ayers [HR, 2B, 2 RBI]; McKinlee Harris [HR]
Hornell (0-3): Madison Rudenaur [2-for-3]; Jordyn Dyring [2 IP, L, 10 H, 10 R]
Warsaw (2-2): Olivia Parker [6 IP, W | 3-for-4, 3B, RBI]; Mattie Burger [1-for-4, RBI]
Avon (1-3): Jessie Crye [2-for-5, 2B]; Olivia Pusloskie [CG, L, 5 H, 15 K | 4-for-5]
