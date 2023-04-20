CALEDONIA — Le Roy trailed early, but stormed back late during a 4-2 road win over rival Caledonia-Mumford on Wednesday night.

Lily Uberty went the distance for the Oatkan Knights inside the circle, allowing two runs in the first inning and finishing the game with six scoreless frames. She added a double at the plate for Le Roy, which improved to 5-1 on the season. Izzy Farrell, Dana Reschke and Katelynn Rumsey all added RBI for the Knights.

