GAINESVILLE — Thursday’s Livingston Conference matchup between Letchworth and Perry was about much more than softball.
With the Indians hosting its ‘Strike Out Cancer’ game, emotions were running high well before the two teams crossed the white lines to begin play. Letchworth won the game, 11-0, but prior to first pitch, a ceremony was held to honnor four special guests, all of whom are currently battling or have battled the dreaded disease.
“The sidelines were packed with spectators showing their support,” said Letchworth head coach Chad DeRock, who delivered a pregame speech to all those in attendance
“We want you to know that your fight is our fight and when it comes to striking out cancer, we are all on the same team,” said DeRock.
Alexis Mitchell picked up the win in the circle for the Indians, hurling five strong innings, allowing three hits and a walk while striking out five. Abbie DeRock pitched the first two innings, allowing just one hit, a walk and striking out one. Perry’s Kierra Weber battled her way through six innings, allowing 11 runs on nine hits and four walks while striking out 15 Letchworth batters.
Abbie DeRock finished the day 2-for-4 with a double and 3 RBI, while Kaylie Emmons went 1-for-3 with a double and 2 RBI for the Indians (9-4). Perry was paced by Peyton Leitten, who finished 2-for-2. The Yellowjackets are now 7-6.