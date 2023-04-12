DANSVILLE — For the past two seasons, the Livonia varsity softball program had been sidelined, as the Bulldogs were unable to field a team to compete within the Livingston Conference. After a brief hiatus, the Bulldogs returned to the diamond this spring and it hasn’t taken them long to find their stride.
Following a season-opening loss at the hands of Newark, Livonia responded with their first victory of the year, a 16-14 thriller over Dansville on Tuesday night. Livonia jumped out to a 4-0 lead, but the Mustangs battled back and made it a game, eventually seizing a commanding 13-7 advantage entering the final frame before Livonia scored nine runs in the seventh to help itself earn a wild win.
Chloe Meys earned the win in the circle for the Bulldogs, hurling a complete game, striking out six, while Morgan Meys contributed a strong day at the plate finishing 1-for-2 with three runs scored and a couple of RBI. Alaina Turek powered the Livonia offense, finishing 4-for-5 with three runs scored and three RBI, while Lillian Schnitzler went 1-for-1 with a run scored.
Dansville’s Megan Tyler was hit with the loss, striking out three and allowing seven earned runs. Jaiden Bowers finished 2-for-4 with two runs scored and a triple, while Ansley Belcher went 2-for-5, also with a couple of runs scored and a triple.
Perry (1-0): Keira Weber [Complete game, no-hitter, W, 13 Ks]; Reagan Moroz [3-for-4, 3 RBI]; Peyton Leitten [2-for-4]; Aurora Berry [2B, 3 RBI]
Geneseo (0-1): No report.
Coach’s quote: “Tonight was a great team effort. We have a busy week ahead of us,” said Perry head coach Stefanie Weber.
Cal-Mum (2-0): Scored 18 runs in the top of the first inning on 13 hits; Izzy Cochran [3-for-4, HR, 6 RBI]; Madison Wyskiel [4-for-4]; Maddy Devore [3-for-5, 3 R); Lily Auger [3-for-3, 3 RBI, 2B]; Emma Years [CG, W, 6 Ks - 2 H]; Avery DeMarco [3 R]
York (0-2): Anna Lyness [2-for-2]; Meredith Holland [3-for-3]
Coach’s quote: “Everything we were hitting in the first inning was hard — it was one of the most impressive innings I have seen us have at the plate. We are swinging the bats with a lot of confidence right now. Busy week for us as we are back on the road tomorrow against Livonia so hopefully we can keep playing well,” said Cal-Mum head coach Dan Dickens.
Letchworth (1-0): Abbie DeRock [CG, W, 14 Ks, 3 BB, 2 H]; Morgan Brace [1-for-4, RBI]; Alexis Mitchell [1-for-4]; Grace Mitchell [1-for-3]; Kaylie Emmons [1-for-2, RBI]
Avon (0-1): Jessie Crye [CG, L, 18 Ks, 4 H - 1-for-3]
Coach’s quote:”DeRock and Crye put on a show in the circle. We knew this was going to be a tough game for us offensively. Crye is one of the top pitchers in Section V. We had to make sure we took advantage of any opportunities that we had. We were able to get some runners on base and had some timely hits. We also put together a solid defensive performance. We have a lot of new girls in different spots and they did really well stepping up to the challenge. Abbie threw a gem for us,” said Letchworth head coach Chad DeRock.
