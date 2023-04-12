DANSVILLE — For the past two seasons, the Livonia varsity softball program had been sidelined, as the Bulldogs were unable to field a team to compete within the Livingston Conference. After a brief hiatus, the Bulldogs returned to the diamond this spring and it hasn’t taken them long to find their stride.

Following a season-opening loss at the hands of Newark, Livonia responded with their first victory of the year, a 16-14 thriller over Dansville on Tuesday night. Livonia jumped out to a 4-0 lead, but the Mustangs battled back and made it a game, eventually seizing a commanding 13-7 advantage entering the final frame before Livonia scored nine runs in the seventh to help itself earn a wild win.

