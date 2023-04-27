BATAVIA — Off to an up and down start the season, the Notre Dame softball team picked up a huge non-league victory on Wednesday afternoon.
Loretta Sorochty hurled a gem in the circle as she allowed just three hits and struck out 15, while the Fighting Irish offense had the bats working in a dominating 15-1 win over Avon as they pounded out 14 hits.
Sorochty, Katie Landers and Mia Treleaven all finished with three hits on the night. Sorochty and Landers also walked, scored three times and drove in a pair, while Treleaven had three runs batted in and three runs scored in the win.
Jessie Crye had two hits and scored a run in the loss for Avon, while Olivia Pusloskie had an RBI.
Crye got the loss in the circle as she allowed 14 hits and 12 earned runs, though she finished with an impressive 19 strikeouts.
“This was a great bounce-back win after yesterday’s loss at O-A,” Notre Dame head coach Otis Thomas said. “Jessie Crye is a very good pitcher and our big hitters stepped up tonight and delivered. I was happy with our defense tonight after having some mental lapses against O-A. We hope to keep this rolling as we head into Holley tomorrow night.”
Notre Dame is now 4-2, while Avon dropped to 3-4.
LYNDONVILLE 8, PEMBROKE 1
Lyndonville (6-2): Lorelei Dillenbeck (W, 6 H, 5 K; HR, 3 RBI); Brooke Robinson (1-for-3, SAC, RBI); Brianna Smith (3-for-4, RBI).
Pembroke (2-6): Reagan Schneider (2-for-3, RBI).
PERRY 9, WAYLAND-COHOCTON 4
Perry (4-3): Reagan Moroz (4-for-5); Keira Weber (2-for-4, 2 RBI; WP, 5 H, 9 K); Madi Monteleone (2-for-4, 3 RBI); Jayden Morris (2-for-4); Brooke Slocum (3B).
Wayland-Cohocton (7-3): No report.
HORNELL 5, CALEDONIA-MUMFORD 4, 8 innings
Cal-Mum (8-3): Avery DeMarco (2-for-3, 3B, RBI); Maddy DeVore (2-for-5, 3B, run scored).
Hornell (3-3); Kaden McGregor (3 H, RBI double); Jordyn Dyring (RBI); Kadience Gollnitz (3 H, RBI double); Madison Rudenaur, Parker Graham (2 hits apiece); Lillian Hoyt (8 IP, 7 H, 8 K).
Coach’s Quote: “We battled back in bottom of the sixth to tale the lead 4-3, and we had two outs in the top of seventh and the Gollnitz girl had a nice hit for them to tie it up,” Cal-Mum head coach Dan Dickens said. “The bottom of their lineup really came through in the top of the eighth for them having some good at-bats on some good pitches as well. Best thing about softball is we get to come back and play tomorrow against a tough Perry team.”
PITTSFORD MENDON 4, BATAVIA 0
Batavia (6-3): Arianna Almekinder (LP, 6 IP, 6 K); Libby Grazioplene (2-for-3); Lila Fortes (1-for-3).
Pittsford Mendon (7-3): No report.
