File Photo Notre Dame picked up a dominating win over Avon on Wednesday night.

BATAVIA — Off to an up and down start the season, the Notre Dame softball team picked up a huge non-league victory on Wednesday afternoon.

Loretta Sorochty hurled a gem in the circle as she allowed just three hits and struck out 15, while the Fighting Irish offense had the bats working in a dominating 15-1 win over Avon as they pounded out 14 hits.

