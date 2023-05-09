BATAVIA — Notre Dame got all it could handle on Monday against Pembroke at Genesee Community College but the Fighting Irish would eventually break the game open for a hard-fought win.
With the game tied at two, Notre Dame scored three times in the bottom of the fifth to take the lead and then added four insurance runs in the sixth to come away with a 9-2 victory over the Dragons.
Pembroke tied the game in the top of the fifth when Peyton Liss scored from third on a groundout back to the pitcher by Aleena Maynard.
However, the Irish came back and rapped out four hits in the home half of the frame and take the lead for good.
Loretta Sorochty tossed a complete game and allowed just one earned run on six hits, while she struck out 15, for the Fighting Irish.
Katie Landers led the Notre Dame offense as she finished with two doubles, a run scored and an RBI, while Mia Treleaven added a pair of hits, two runs scored and an RBI.
Sonji Warner (2B, 2 runs, RBI) and Kaydence Stehlar (run, RBI) each added two hits on the day, while Sorochty finished with a double, a walk and two runs as Notre Dame improved to 7-3.
“I am happy to see how the ladies responded in the fifth inning after Pembroke tied the game up,” Notre Dame head coach Otis Thomas said. “We were hitting the ball all night but we kept hitting it right at them and give Pembroke credit for making the plays. We finally found some gaps in the fifth and sixth innings and came out with the much needed win. I’m proud of the fight the ladies showed tonight.”
Maynard finished with two hits, a run scored and an RBI and Reagan Schneider had a single, a double and a walk for Pembroke (4-9).
BYRON-BERGEN 20, HOLLEY 1
Byron-Bergen (4-5): Kendall Phillips [5 IP, 1 H, 15 K]; Emma Dormann [2 doubles]; Noel Dormann [double]; Ava Gray [2 hits]
Holley (1-10): Leigha Walker [hit]; Tia Hoffrath [4 IP, 8 K]
ATTICA 12, ELBA 3
Attica (8-3): Grace Snyder [7 K]; Morgan Jackson [2B, 2 RBI]; Morgan Bunk [2 hits, 2 RBI]; Madelyn Robinson [2 hits, 2 SB, RBI]; Bailey Bryman [2 hits, 2 RBI]; Jaclyn Torrey [hit, 2 RBI]
Elba (1-9): Lydia Ross [HR, 2 runs]; Emily Hoag [hit, 2 SB, run]
LYNDONVILLE 20, KENDALL 9
Lyndonville (10-2): Lorelei Dillenbeck [WP, 5 H, 5 K; 4-for-5, 3B, SAC, 3 RBI]; Haley Shaffer [4 H, 5 K; 2B, 2 RBI]; Brianna Krisher [3-for-5, 2B, 3 RBI]
Kendall (4-7): Taigan Guerrero/Alea Barrett/Brooke Rodas [2 hits apiece]
PERRY 2, LE ROY 1
Perry (6-5): Keira Weber [WP, 1 H, 17 K]; Lydia Clymo [2 RBI]; Peyton Leitten/Ally Meeder [run each]
Le Roy (7-6): No Report.
NEWARK 7, DANSVILLE 6
Dansville (0-10): Megan Tyler [5 IP. 4 H, 4 BB, 6 K]; Abby Roelle [2-for-3]
Newark (4-10): No Report
AVON 18, GENESEO 3
Avon (8-5): Jessie Crye [6 IP, 1 H 13 K; 2 hits]; Abby Schultz [2 hits, 4 RBI]; Kyleigh DeRider/Nautica Murrary [2 hits apiece]
Geneseo (0-12): Mia Loughlin [hit]
Coach’s Quote: “We’ve really come together and played well as a team over the past few games and hope to continue that trend for the remainder of the season,” Avon head coach Jill Terry said.
KESHEQUA 3, CALEDONIA-MUMFORD 2
Keshequa (10-1): Aurora Sabins [CG, 6 H, 2 R, 5 K]; Kelsey Davis [3-for-4, 2 runs]; Julia Wilkins/Anna Wood [1-for-3, RBI each]
Cal-Mum (10-4): Malina Bellos [2B, run]; Mia Wilson [1B, RBI]; Madison Wyskiel [run]
Coach’s Quote: “We played a much better game, but still can’t afford to give up unearned runs in games against really good teams like Keshequa. Both teams did make some great plays in the field. Unfortunately that was our opportunity to at least tie for the league. Now our attention goes to trying to win a really competitive Class C2 title,” Cal-Mum head coach Dan Dickens said.
YORK 22, PAVILION 3
York (4-8): Alaina Englert [4-for-6, 2B, 3 runs, 2 RBI]; Becca Lee [5-for-5, 3 runs]; Ariana Roessel [5-for-5, 2 runs, RBI]; Anna Lyness [3-for-6, 2B, 3 runs, 2 RBI]; Claire Cuccinota [3-for-5, 2B, 3 runs, 3 RBI]; Sammy Bianci [3-for-5, 2B, run. 2 RBI]; Lily Churchill [3 runs]; Merideth Holland [WP, 2 BB, 11 K; 3-for-5, 2B, 3 RBI}
Pavilion (7-5): No Report
Coach’s Quote: “The girls worked really hard tonight and played as a team. Everyone contributed to the win. The girls were hitting well tonight and they were patient at the plate. This was a good way to start our week,” York head coach Cara Stewart said.