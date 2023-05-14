OAKFIELD — Oakfield-Alabama held on to defeat Attica on Thursday, 8-5, behind three-hit performances from Caitlin Ryan, Piper Hyde and Katie Raziano.
Ryan and Hyde finished the day 3-for-4 with a triple and an RBI, while Raziano went 2-for-4 with a triple and an RBI. Ryan also earned the win in the circle for O-A, hurling a complete game, allowing just five hits and striking out five. Lily Davis also turned in a solid effort for O-A, finishing 2-for-3 with a double and two RBI, while Makena Reding finished 2-for-4 with an RBI.
“A really good game between two very good teams,” said O-A head coach Jeff Schlagenhauf, whose team is now 8-3. “We were able to string a few hits together in all few innings to get the win. A great bounce back win for us.”
Attica (8-5) did not submit a game report.
NOTRE DAME 9, LYNDONVILLE 6
Notre Dame (11-3): Loretta Sorochty [7 IP, 6 H, 3 ER, 8 K | 3 H, 2 R]; Katie Landers [2 2B, BB, 2 R, RBI]; Mia Treleaven [2 H, 2 R, 3 RBI]; Kaydence Stehlar [2 H, BB, RBI]; Anna Panepento [2 H, R]
Lyndonville (11-3): Brianna Krisher [3 H, 3B, R, 2 RBI]; Lorelei Dillenbeck [2 H, 3 R, RBI]
Coach’s quote: “This is a big win for us and I am proud of the effort given by the ladies this evening,” said Otis Thomas. “It got a little shaky in the seventh, giving up four runs, but we settled down and got that last out. As big as this one was, we need to put it behind us and continue our run to sectionals.”
BYRON-BERGEN 7, KENDALL 1
Byron-Bergen (6-5): Kendall Phillips ]CG, W, 3 H, 16 K | 2-for-3, 2B]; Natalie Prinzi [2 H]
Kendall (5-8): Brooke Rodas [H]; Emma Quintern [H]; Lia Larson [H]
WAYLAND-COHOCTON 9, DANSVILLE 2
Wayland-Cohocton (13-3): No report submitted.
Dansville (0-13): Elliot Hanks [5 IP, 7 , 3 BB, K]; Megan Tyler [1-for-2, R, SB]; Taylor Hamsher [1-fo-4, R, RBI]
ALEXANDER 19, HOLLEY 7
Alexander (11-5): Melissa Sawyer [Hit for cycle, 5-for-5, HR, 3B, 2B, 4 R]; MaKenna Boyce [4-for-4, 3 RBI, 3 SB]; Madison Boyce [3-run HR]; Emily Pietrzykowski [5 IP, W, 5 H, 0 R, 8 K]
Holley (1-12): Layne Walker [2 H]; Tia Hofarth [2 H]
Coach’s quote: “Coach Boyce and I know Holley has had a tough season and we have all been there at some point in our careers either as coaches or players,” said Alexander head coach John Goodenbury. “My hat goes off to them and their coaches for continuing to fight and always being humble, positive and never quitting. They always have a smile regardless of the outcome and that’s inspiring.”
HORNELL 9, LIVONIA 8
Hornell (6-8): Lillian Hoyt [3 1/3 IP, 2 R, 2 H,, BB, 5 K]; Raegan Evingham [3-for-5]
Livonia (2-12): No report submitted.
BATAVIA 13, BROCKPORT 9
Batavia (11-4): Sophia Minuto [3-for-4, 4 RBI]; Julia Clark [4 RBI]; Lila Fortes [3-for-4]; Hannah Carney [2-for-4, 2 RBI]; Lyndsey Grazioplene [2-for-3, RBI]; Giana Mruczek [2 H]
Brockport (8-8): No report submitted.
Coach’s quote: “So proud of how our team didn’t give up after falling behind and facing adversity throughout the game,” said Batavia head coach Jim Fazio. “It was an unbelievable comeback. Our girls came up with some big hits in very difficult situations.”