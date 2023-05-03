PAVILION — The subpar weather seemingly had no effect on Pavilion on Tuesday afternoon.
Courtney Gurbacki tossed a no-hitter and also had a big day at the plate as the Golden Gophers ripped previously twice-beaten Letchworth 20-1.
Pavilion moved to 7-4 with the victory, while Letchworth dropped to 8-3.
Along with the no-no, Gurbacki also had three hits, including a triple, and three runs batted in to aid her own cause.
Kylie Conway also finished with three hits, including a double, and four runs batted in for the Golden Gophers, while Trilly Coots (2 hits, 2B, 3 RBI), Cricket Coots (2 hits, 2 RBI) and Bryleigh Burns (2 hits, 3B, 2 RBI) all added multiple-hit nights in the win.
Also for Pavilion, Alaina Rowe tripled and drove in a pair of runs.
ELBA 31, HOLLEY 10
Elba (1-6): Lydia Ross [WP, 3 H, 4 R, 8 K; 6-for-7, HR, 7 RBI]; Maddie Hall [4 hits, 2B, 4 RBI, 3 runs]; Maddie Thompson (3 hits, 5 runs].
Holley (1-8): Tia Hoffarth [2 hits]
HORNELL 7, CAMPBELL-SAVONA 0
Hornell (5-4): Jordyn Dyring [WP, 3 H, 6 K]; Izzy Barnes [2 hits, RBI]; Lillian Hoyt [2 hits]; Madison Rudenaur [2 hits]; Ireland Harrison [3B, 2 RBI]; Raegan Evingham [RBI]
Campbell-Savona (4-6): Jenna Machugal [LP, 11 H, 7 R, 9 K]; Emma Roy [single]
AVON 14, GREECE ODDYSEY/OLYMPIA/ATHENA 2
Avon (5-5): Jessie Crye [4-for-5; CG, 2 H, 18 K]; Olivia Pusloskie/Sarah Dioguardi/Lily Ruter/Charley Pierce [2 hits apiece]
Greece (1-11): No Report.
Coach’s Quote: “We came out ready to play in the cold and got the victory as a team, combining for a total of 15 hits,” Avon head coach Jill Terry said.