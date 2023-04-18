Pavilion rebounded from a weekend defeat at the hands of Keshequa with a big win over previously-unbeaten Wayland-Cohocton on Monday. Photo provided

PAVILION — Coming off of a tough loss at the hands of Keshequa on Saturday, Pavilion rebounded in a big way by knocking off previously unbeaten Wayland-Cohocton, 9-8 on Monday evening.

The Golden Gophers used an explosive bottom of the first inning to power their way past the visiting Golden Eagles, with singles from Kylie Conway, Courtney Gurbacki, Bryleigh Burns and Cricket Coots fueling the fierce rally, which concluded with Pavilion seizing a 6-1 advantage. Way-Coh continued to chip away over the final six innings, eventually storming all the way back to take an 8-6 advantage entering the final frame.

