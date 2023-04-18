PAVILION — Coming off of a tough loss at the hands of Keshequa on Saturday, Pavilion rebounded in a big way by knocking off previously unbeaten Wayland-Cohocton, 9-8 on Monday evening.
The Golden Gophers used an explosive bottom of the first inning to power their way past the visiting Golden Eagles, with singles from Kylie Conway, Courtney Gurbacki, Bryleigh Burns and Cricket Coots fueling the fierce rally, which concluded with Pavilion seizing a 6-1 advantage. Way-Coh continued to chip away over the final six innings, eventually storming all the way back to take an 8-6 advantage entering the final frame.
But in the seventh, Makayla Washburn drew a walk, Gurbacki followed with a double, then Burns grounded out to third, scoring Washburn and cutting the deficit to one. Then, Gurbacki swiped home on a passed ball, tying the game at 8, before Trilly Coots knocked in sister Cricket Coots from third base on a successful bunt attempt to complete Pavilion’s walk-off win.
With the league victory, the Golden Gophers improved to 3-1, while the Golden Eagles are now 4-1.
KESHEQUA 19, DANSVILLE 2 (FIVE INNINGS - MERCY)
Keshequa (4-0): Aurora Sabins [4 IP, W, 3 K, 2 R | 4-for-4, 2B, 4 R]; Libby Benner [1 IP, K | 3-for-4, 2 2B, 3B, 2 RBI 3 R]; Kelsey Davis [3-for-5, R]
Dansville (0-3): Treva Wadsworth [1-for-2, R]
LETCHWORTH 13, FILLMORE 4
Letchworth (3-1): Abbie DeRock [5 IP, W, 11 K, 2 H, 0 ER]; Morgan Brace [3-for-4, 2B, HR, 2 RBI, 3 R]; Alexis Mitchell [2-for-4, 2B, 3 RBI]
Fillmore (2-3): Mylee Miller [7 IP, L, 3 K | H]
ALEXANDER 16, HOLLEY 0 (FIVE INNINGS - MERCY)
Alexander (3-1): Madison Boyce [5 IP, W, 11 K, 1 H, 1 BB | 2 SB]; Emily Pietrzykowski [2-for-3, HR, 3 R, 4 RBI]; Makenna Boyce [2-for-3, 3 R]
Holley (0-5): Leigha Walker [1-for-2]
HF-L (2-1): No report submitted.
Batavia (3-2): Gianna Mruczek [1-for-3]
