CORFU — Pembroke powered past visiting Elba on Monday, 17-3, behind a massive effort put forth by Reagan Schneider.
Schneider recorded RBI singles in the first and second innings and added a home run in the fifth inning to finish with five RBI. Aleena Maynard earned the win for Pembroke inside the circle, hurling a complete game, allowing two runs on four hits while striking out six Elba batters. Maynard added an RBI during an explosive fifth inning for Pembroke (3-7).
Elba is now 0-6. No report was submitted for the Lancers.
Cal-Mum (10-3): Maddy DeVore [4-for-4, 2B, 3B, 3 R, 2 RBI]; Avery DeMarco [2-for-3, RBI]; Izzy Cochran [2-for-4, RBI]; Emma Years [CG, W, 6 H, 2 R]
York (2-8): No report submitted.
Coach’s quote: “Thought we played pretty solid tonight,” said Cal-Mum head coach Dan Dickens. “Made some really nice plays in the field and for the most part had some high quality at bats. Got to give a lot of credit to our maintenance and facility guys for getting the field ready and our girls an opportunity to play.”
