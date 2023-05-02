Pembroke picked up its third win of the season, over Elba on Monday. File photo

CORFU — Pembroke powered past visiting Elba on Monday, 17-3, behind a massive effort put forth by Reagan Schneider.

Schneider recorded RBI singles in the first and second innings and added a home run in the fifth inning to finish with five RBI. Aleena Maynard earned the win for Pembroke inside the circle, hurling a complete game, allowing two runs on four hits while striking out six Elba batters. Maynard added an RBI during an explosive fifth inning for Pembroke (3-7).

