BERGEN — Kendall Phillips has been a star in the circle all season long for Byron-Bergen and that continued on Tuesday in a big matchup with Notre Dame.
Phillips tossed a three-hitter and the Bees scored early and that was enough as they held on and blanked the Fighting Irish 4-0.
Phillips struck out 14 and also added a double and an RBI as Byron-Bergen moved to 9-5.
Notre Dame fell to 14-4.
The Bees jumped out in front with two runs in the first and added another in the second for the early 3-0 lead. They would then add an insurance run in the sixth.
Notre Dame would threaten and load the bases both in the sixth and seventh inning but Phillips would escape trouble by striking out five batters in the final two frames.
Emma Dormann led the B-B offensive effort as she went 3-for-4 with two runs batted in, while Aly Ball was 2-for-2 with an RBI.
Loretta Sorochty struck out 11 in the circle in the losing effort for Notre Dame.
Mia Treleaven had a double for the Fighting Irish, while Cayleigh Havens and Hannah Tenney each added base knocks,
CALEDONIA-MUMFORD 7, PALMYRA-MACEDON 6
Caledonia-Mumford (14-4): Malina Bellos [2-for-4, 2-out, 2-run 2B for lead in 6th]; Avery DeMarco [3-for-3, 2B, 3 runs, RBI]; Madison Wyskiel [2-for-4]; Maddy DeVore [RBI 2B]; Emma Years [CG, 5 H, 3 K]
Palmyra-Macedon (8-9): Mikayla Thomas [2-for-3, 3B]; Shelby Geer/Gianna DiNardo [2 runs apiece]
Coach’s Quote: “Credit to Pat Brown and the Pal-Mac girls for putting the ball in play, but making nine errors in the first five innings is a lot to overcome for us. Fortunately, we had a nice rally in the bottom of the sixth and got the win, so credit to our girls for continuing to grind and find a way to get the win and playing solid defense the last two innings,” Cal-Mum head coach Dan Dickens said.
LETCHWORTH 3, AVON 2
Letchworth (11-7): Abby DeRock [No-hitter, 3 BB, 14 K; 1-for-3, 2B]; Alexis Mitchell [3-for-3, RBI]; Grace Mitchell [2-for-3, RBI]; Morgan Brice [3B]; Kaylie Emmons/Charity Scott [1B apiece]; Reagan Bannister [SF, RBI]
Avon (10-7): Jessie Crye [6 IP, 9 H, 1 BB, 8 K]
Note: Letchworth wins LCAA Division II title.
Coach’s Quote: “I’m really proud of the girls’ fight tonight. Avon has been red-hot and we have been struggling. The girls set some goals at the beginning of the season and the first goal was to win the Division. Several girls stepped up tonight with clutch performances. After some tough breaks over the last few weeks, they rallied around each other and I’m proud of them. When you play Avon and have to face Jessie Crye you better be on the top of your game. We all know Jessie is an incredible talent, but what an awesome kid both on and off the field,” Letchworth head coach Chad DeRock said.
WARSAW 6, PERRY 3
Warsaw (4-11): Olivia Parker [CG, 5 H, 4 K]; Mattie Burger [hit, 2 RBI]; Zoe Kaminski [1-for-3, SB, run]; Tanzie Keough [1-for-3, SB, run]; Aliyah Higgins [RBI single]
Perry (7-9): Peyton Leitten [2-for-4, 2 RBI]; Madi Monteleone [2-for-5, run]; Keira Weber [CG, 3 H, 11 K; single]; Reagan Moroz/Zanyah Yisrael/Jaelyn Morris [single apiece]
Coach’s Quote: “We left too many runners on. We out-hit Warsaw, but couldn’t string hits together,” Perry head coach Stefanie Weber said.
KESHEQUA 22, WARSAW 3
Keshequa (14-2): Aurora Sabins [5 IP, 2 H, 5 K; 2-for-4]; Kelsey Davis [4-for-5, 4 runs, 2 RBI]; Emma Jo Pierce [4-for-5, 3 runs]; Ava Thayer [2-for-3, 2 runs, 3 RBI]; Julia Wilkins [2-run HR]; Anna Wood/Libby Benner [2-for-4 apiece]
Warsaw: Tanzie Keough/Mattie Burger/Zoe Kaminski [1-for-3 apiece]
YORK 15, LIMA CHRISTIAN 6 (first game)
York (8-8): Merideth Holland [4-for-4, 2-2B, HR, 3 RBI]; Anna Lyness [4-for-4, 3 runs]; Alaina Englert [3-for-4, 3 runs]; Sammy Bianchi [2-for-3, 2 runs]; Rylee Cuozzo [3-for-3, 3 runs]
Lima Christian (4-11): No Report
YORK 22, LIMA CHRISTIAN 5 (second game)
York: Anna Lyness [5-for-5, 3 runs, 2 RBI]; Lily Churchill [4-for-5, 3 runs]; CC Biondo [4-for-4, 3 runs, 2 RBI]; Alaina Englert [3-for-5, HR, 3 runs]; Sammy Bianchi [2-for-5, 2 runs]; Claire Cucinotta [3-for-5, 2 runs, RBI]; Felicity Grant [3-for-4, 3 runs, 2 RBI]; Meredith Geary [3-for-4, 2 runs]
Lima Christian: No Report
Coach’s Quote: “I was very proud of how our team played together today. We started out slow, but we were able to get a good rhythm going as the games continued,” York head coach Cara Stewart said.
ALEXANDER 10, ATTICA 9 (8 innings)
Alexander (12-6): Emily Pietrzykowski [4-for-5, 2-3B, 2 RBI, run, 2 SB; CG, 8 H, 3 ER, 4 BB, 7 K]; Melissa Sawyer [2-for-5, RBI, run]; Madison Boyce [2-for-5, 3B, 2 runs]
Attica (10-6): Madalyn Robinson [2-for-4, HR, 2 runs, 2 RBI]; Bailey Bryman [2 hits]
Coach’s Quote: “We started out this game flat and made three errors defensively that lead to three runs for them right away. They tacked on two runs with Robinson’s long ball and we found ourselves in a 5-0 hole going into the fourth. I told the girls they could make a choice right then, in the moments before we went up to hit. They could choose to just lay down and lose or get in the box and fight like heck for it. What I told them landed and they made their choice to fight for it as they exploded for eight runs. It was a loud and intense finish, at the end of the game every girl in our starting lineup came away with at least one hit, proving that we can overcome adversity if we have faith, dig deep and play for each other. I’ve said it before, we have a young team with talent and heart, and when it mattered most they chose to fight and showed again what the future for Alexander softball holds,” Alexander head coach John Goodenbury said.
OAKFIELD-ALABAMA 22, KENDALL 4
Oakfield-Alabama (10-4): Lily Davis [4-for-4, grand slam, 5 RBI]; Caitlin Ryan [4-for-4, HR, 2-2B, 6 RBI]; Piper Hyde [2-for-4, 2B, 3 runs]; Makena Reding [2-for-4, 4 runs]; Katie Raziano [2-for-4]; Cara Williams [HR; WP, 1 ER, 5 K]
Kendall (5-10): No Report
Note: Oakfield-Alabama wins the Genesee Region League Division I title
PITTSFORD SUTHERLAND 10, BATAVIA 4
Batavia (13-5): Libby Grazioplene [2-for-4, 2B]; Giana Mruczek [1-for-4, 2B, RBI]; Lyndsey Grazioplene [1-for-3, RBI]; Drew Stevens/Hannah Carney/Lila Fortes [hit apiece]; Arianna Almekinder [5 IP, 3 K; 1-for-2, RBI]
Pittsford Sutherland (14-4): No Report