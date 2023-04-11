Kendall Phillips struck out 15 York batters en route to a Byron-Bergen win on Monday. Submitted photo: Cory Phillips

BERGEN — The Bees cruised past visiting York on Monday, with Kendall Phillips earning the win inside the circle for Byron-Bergen, striking out 15 Golden Knights batters while allowing five hits en route to her team’s first victory of the year.

Phillips added a couple of hits at the plate, while Natalie Prinzi finished with a triple, double and four RBI to power the Bees’ offensive attack. Aly Ball and Janessa Amesbury chipped in a couple of hits apiece, as B-B scored two runs in the first inning and added five in the second to take firm control.

