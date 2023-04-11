BERGEN — The Bees cruised past visiting York on Monday, with Kendall Phillips earning the win inside the circle for Byron-Bergen, striking out 15 Golden Knights batters while allowing five hits en route to her team’s first victory of the year.
Phillips added a couple of hits at the plate, while Natalie Prinzi finished with a triple, double and four RBI to power the Bees’ offensive attack. Aly Ball and Janessa Amesbury chipped in a couple of hits apiece, as B-B scored two runs in the first inning and added five in the second to take firm control.
Meredith Holland struck out eight B-B batters while picking up the loss inside the circle. Anna Lyness recorded a couple of hits for the Golden Knights (0-1).
Byron-Bergen (1-0) looks ahead to a matchup with Notre Dame on Thursday. York faces off with Cal-Mum on Tuesday afternoon.
Batavia (2-0): Arianna Almekinder [4 IP, W, 2 Ks]; Giana Mruczek [3 IP, 6 Ks]; Drew Stevens [4 H, 4 RBI]; Julia Clark [4 H]; Hannah Carney [3 H, two-run HR]; Libby Grazioplene [3 H, 3 RBI]; Lila Fortes [3 H, 3 RBI]; Lyndsey Grazioplene [2 H]
Pembroke (0-1): Jadan Hootman [1 H]
Coach’s quote: “It was a good win for us playing our first game back from being away last week in Vero Beach. We have to shore up our defense, especially in the outfield, and I know the girls will put the work in. I was proud of how we played and look forward to a big divisional game Wednesday at home vs. Eastridge,” said Batavia head coach Jim Fazio.
Cal-Mum (1-0): Emma Years [5 IP, W, 2 H, 11 Ks, 2-for-3]; Isabella Cochran [3-for-4, 2B, 3B, 3 R, 2 RBI]; Malina Bellos [2-for-3, HR, 2 RBI]; Colleen Talty [2-for-3, HR, 2 RBI]; Madison Wyskiel [2 H]; Avery Demarco [2 H]; Maddy Devore [1-for-2, 2B, 2 RBI, 3 R]
Red Jacket (1-0): Addison Whipple [2B, RBI]; Ava Krise [3B, RBI]
Coach’s quote: “Good start to the season for us offensively. I thought we had some really good swings tonight. Defensively, everything is easier when you get 11 outs from strikeouts in a five-inning game. Having five games this week, hopefully we can get her in a nice rhythm as we move forward,” said C-M head coach Dan Dickens.
Medina (1-0): No report submitted.
Holley (0-1): Tia Hoffarth [L, 5 Ks, 3-for-3, RBI]; Alyssa Wright [2-for-2, 3B, BB]; Natalie Foose [1-for-3, RBI]
