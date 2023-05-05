BATH — The Bath-Haverling softball team got an impressive outing from Kaili Witherell in the circle as the Rams got past Hornell 4-0 in Livingston Conference action on Thursday.
Witherell went the distance and allowed just two hits, while she struck out 15 in the win.
Madison Coots ripped a two-run home run in the second inning on a 1-2 count to give Bath-Haverling all the runs it would need.
Ryleigh Laverty led the way at the plate with three hits on the day for the Rams, while Caydence Spears added a pair of hits.
Lillian Hoyt took the loss for Hornell after she allowed eight hits and struck out seven.
Parker Graham and Jordyn Dyring each had hits in the losing effort for the Red Raiders.
Bath-Haverling improved to 8-2 on the season, while Hornell dropped to 5-5.