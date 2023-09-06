BATAVIA — The Batavia girls soccer team improved its record to 3-0 to open the season, defeating Monroe County League opponent HF-L 3-0 on Tuesday night. The Blue Devils have outscored opponents 17-0 to begin the season.
Isabella Walsh, Lilly Mileham and Ella Shamp each found the back of the net for Batavia, with Ady O’Donnell setting up both Mileham and Shamp’s goals with assists. Walsh’s tally came on a direct kick from 30 yards away, with the ball beating the goalkeeper in the upper corner of the net. Batavia goalkeeper Ava Higgins recorded her third shutout in as many games, while the Blue Devils’ back line of Ava Darling, Libby Grazioplene and Walsh each performed well in front of Higgins.
“The girls have continued to work hard the entire game and our focus is still set on one game at a time and continuing to improve on touch, speed of play, and pressure,” said Batavia head coach Roger Hume.
BYRON-BERGEN 9, LYNDONVILLE/BARKER 0
Mia Gray and Libby Starowitz each scored two goals apiece as the Bees throttled L/B on Tuesday. Also scoring for the Bees were Makenzie Hagen, Megan Muscarella, Grace Diquattro, Victoria Rogoyski and Emma Starowitz. Gray added a couple of assists to go with her two tallies, while Nova Pocock and Natalie Prinzi each recorded 3 saves as part of a solid game in net.
Nova Pocock and Natalie Prinzi each played a half in goal. Both had 3 saves and zero goals allowed
Boys Soccer
PAVILION/YORK 2, HORNELL 1
In a nail biter, Kyan Tiede scored the game-winner in the 62nd minute to give P/Y the win.
P/Y’s Mason Gilkes opened the scoring in the 21st minute, assisted by Jon King, while Eric Ross scored for Hornell, assisted by Jack Emo in the 46th minute. Case Cummins made five saves in net for P/Y.
PERRY 9, LIMA CHRISTIAN 0
Perry improved to 2-0 with Dom Hurlburt and Holden Kelly each scoring 4 goals apiece. Kelly also chipped in 3 assists, while Zac Narowski scored the other Yellowjackets’ goal on an assist from Makai Miller.
LE ROY 1, DANSVILLE 0
The first half ended in a scoreless tie before the Oatkan Knights scored the lone goal in the second half. No game report was submitted by Le Roy.
“Our defense was held down by Ivan Wolf-Mialky, while Cameron Delaney was between the pipes and played an exceptional game as well,” said Dansville head coach Steve French. “We are going to go back to the drawing board and work on figuring out how to score some goals.”
Girls Volleyball
NOTRE DAME DROPS LYNDONVILLE (25-6, 25-9, 25-11)
Notre Dame was led by Lylli Miller’s 8 aces, while Loretta Sorochty contributed 7 aces and 3 digs and C.J. Campagna finished with 6 aces. Lyndonville’s Ashlee Stephens and Emma Freas each recorded 4 aces apiece.
BYRON-BERGEN’S BOCHICCHIO EARNS FIRST WIN, OVER O-A (25-16, 25-23, 25-17)
New head coach Mary Bochicchio picked up her first win as head coach with Emma Balduf leading the way with 5 aces, 9 digs and 6 kills. Lily Stalica added 8 assists, while Rayne Sheard recorded 7 digs and 3 kills.
For O-A, Sayde Bush finished with 2 aces, 3 kills and 8 digs, while Ryleigh Kirkum recorded 3 kills and 6 digs.
ATTICA DEFEATS KENDALL (25-6, 25-18, 25-14)
Attica was powered by the effort of Ellie Cusmano, who finished with 7 aces, 5 kills and 2 digs, while Nalani Mercado recorded 8 aces, 9 assists and 5 digs and Elise Dressel finished with 8 assists, 3 kills and 2 digs.
ALEXANDER OVERCOMES WHEATLAND-CHILI (25-9, 25-8, 25-8)
Kendall Kohlhagen recorded 10 aces for Alexander, while Maia Sallie finished with 8 aces.
YORK BEATS A-C (25-21, 22-25, 28-26, 25-20)
York’s Lena Balisciamo recorded 8 kills, 9 aces and 4 digs, while Haley Miller finished with 4 kills, 9 assists and 5 digs and Paola Rios-Santiago recorded 12 digs and 2 aces.
Cross Country
BATAVIA GIRLS XC PERFORMS WELL
Batavia’s Campbell Riley finished with a time of 22:45 in her team’s first race of the year, while Mallory Boyce was just behind with a time of 22:49. The duo finished in 7th and 8th place, respectively.