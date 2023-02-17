BERGEN — The Byron-Bergen Senior High School proudly announces that every winter varsity Byron-Bergen sport team achieved the New York State Public High School Athletic Association (NYSPHSAA) Scholar-Athlete Team award. The winter sports teams are boys basketball, girls basketball, cheerleading, boys swimming, girls swimming, winter track, and wrestling.
“The District is very proud of these athletes for not only shining on the field or court, but working hard in the classroom,” said Byron-Bergen Athletic Director Rich Hannan. “It is phenomenal to have every sports team achieve a Scholar-Athlete Team award. Keep up the great work, Bees!”
The Scholar-Athlete program recognizes athletes for their academic success. NYSPHSAA Scholar-Athlete Team awards go to teams whose average GPA of 75% of the athletic team equals 90 or above.
Scholar-Athlete Team award recipients:
Boys Basketball: Brody Baubie, David Brumsted, Frank Hersom, Ryan Muscarella, Brendan Pimm, Carter Prinzi, Matthew Tanner
Girls Basketball: Carlee Barons, Dayanara Caballero, Gabrielle Graff, Kaidance Kimble, Kendall Phillips, Victoria Rogoyski, Mackenzie Senf, Zoey Shepard, Ava Wagoner
Cheerleading: HannahRae Amador, Elizabeth Cramer, Hanna Loewke, Gianna Trigilio, Rylee Walker, Sydney Zastrocky
Boys Swimming: Samuel Hersom, Carter Kuipers, Malacai McGrath
Girls Swimming: Cassidy Ball, Katelyn Ball, Lea Donofrio, Annabelle Erion, Grayson Erion, Haylee Gartz, Gianna Graff, Rachel Hanel, Grace Mundell, Allison Rimmerman, Lillian Walker, Leyna Wheeler, Rose Wilson, Mikayla Yohon
Indoor Track: Stephanie Onderdonk, Katherine Rogoyski, Emma Starowitz
Wrestling: Liam Boyle, Zachary Brookhart, Brendin Galves, Haydin Perez, Jeremiah Romero, Travis Shallenberger, Malachi Smith, Solomon Smith, James Starowitz
