Byron-Bergen has every winter sports program named as NYSPHSAA Scholar-Athlete Team

BERGEN — The Byron-Bergen Senior High School proudly announces that every winter varsity Byron-Bergen sport team achieved the New York State Public High School Athletic Association (NYSPHSAA) Scholar-Athlete Team award. The winter sports teams are boys basketball, girls basketball, cheerleading, boys swimming, girls swimming, winter track, and wrestling.

“The District is very proud of these athletes for not only shining on the field or court, but working hard in the classroom,” said Byron-Bergen Athletic Director Rich Hannan. “It is phenomenal to have every sports team achieve a Scholar-Athlete Team award. Keep up the great work, Bees!”

