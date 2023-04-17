BERGEN — Notre Dame improved to 2-0 as it earned a slim win over Byron-Bergen on Friday behind steady play from the Irish doubles crew.
At first doubles, ND’s Justice Yourkowski and Kate Ricupito defeated Addison Cummings and Sara Bishop, 6-1, 6-0, while Jordan Dwyer and Riley Yunker earned a win at second doubles over Leyna Weber and Abby Cook, 6-0, 6-1.
Byron-Bergen (1-1) fared well in the singles matches, with Riley Shallenberger taking care of Brandon Carrick, 6-3, 6-3 at second doubles and Carlee Barons defeating Chance King, 3-6, 6-4, 6-4 at third singles. Notre Dame’s Ronin Hofmaster took the win at first singles, 6-4, 7-5 over Byron-Bergen’s Megan Zwerka-Snyder.
Bath-Haverling bested Dansville on Friday, 190-232, behind medalist Gavin Rounds stellar round of 38. Aiden Ryan and Caden Minnich each shot 50 for B-H, while Zack Kreiley and Ty Harris paced Dansville, each with rounds of 53.
Bath-Haverling is now 2-0, Dansville is 0-2.
