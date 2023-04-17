Bath-Haverling's Gavin Rounds fired a medalist round of 38 during a win over Dansville on Friday. File photo

BERGEN — Notre Dame improved to 2-0 as it earned a slim win over Byron-Bergen on Friday behind steady play from the Irish doubles crew.

At first doubles, ND’s Justice Yourkowski and Kate Ricupito defeated Addison Cummings and Sara Bishop, 6-1, 6-0, while Jordan Dwyer and Riley Yunker earned a win at second doubles over Leyna Weber and Abby Cook, 6-0, 6-1.

