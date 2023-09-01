Here’s a roundup of Thursday’s high school sports action:
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Elba stuns Cal-Mum (18-25, 25-17, 25-23, 14-25, 11-15)
Kennedy Augello recorded a solid all-around effort to lead the Lancers past the Raiders, finishing an Elba win with 11 assists and 6 digs, while Mariah Ognibene added 6 kills, 1 dig and 6 blocks, and Alexa Ocampo chipped in 9 kills and 8 digs.
Cal-Mum was powered by Emma Years’ 23 assists, while Shea Drazkowski recorded 18 digs and Briana Lynn finished with 4 digs and 13 assists.
“We came into tonight’s game expecting a competitive, back and forth match, and both teams really stepped up and made exactly that happen,” said Elba head coach Stephen Piotrowski. “A team really shows who they are in the face of adversity, and I’m very proud of the way the girls stuck together to battle back and earn the win against a tough Cal-Mum team.”
Warsaw sweeps Fillmore (25-18, 25-19, 25-16)
The Tigers made easy work of non-league Fillmore, finishing a three-set victory to begin the season 1-0. Bella Noon recorded 10 assists, 2 kills and a couple of aces for the Tigers, while Sophia Phillips finished with 5 kills in the win. Tanzie Keough added 7 digs.
York earns three-set win over Way-Coh (25-16, 25-8, 25-11)
Ariana Roessel recorded 6 kills, 4 aces and 6 digs, while Haley Miller added 8 asssits in York’s sweep of Way-Coh. Lena Balisciano had 7 assists, 4 kills and 2 digs, Bailey Orman chipped in 4 kills, 3 digs and a block. Paola Rios-Santiago added 5 aces and 4 digs.
Way-Coh’s Abbey Ferro recorded 7 digs.
BOYS SOCCER
Perry pounds Pembroke
The Yellowjackets opened their season with a bang, defeating Pembroke, 9-1 on Thursday night. Holden Kelly scored five goals for Perry and added two assists, while Dom Hurlburt chipped in a couple of tallies and Brady Kelly added on goal and a couple of assists. Zac Narowski scord a goal and added an assist, while Makai Miller chipped in a helper.
“It was an all-around great performance from the boys who look as motivated as ever,” said Perry head coach Kevin Halsteter.
Avon wallops Waterloo
Avon roasted Waterloo on Thursday night, moving past its non-league opponent 7-0 using a combined shutout for Jack Devito and Mason Clark to power the lopsided victory. Dominic Patti scored four goals to propel the Braves’ offense, while Austin Lattuca recorded one tally and four assists. Jack Ruter scored a goal and added an assist, Trevor Stroud scored once, while Nick Weslowski chipped in an assist.