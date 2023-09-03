MOUNT MORRIS — Pavilion/York defeated defending sectional champion Mount Morris on Friday, using two goals from Kyan Tiede to usher past its Livingston Conference rival.
Tiede began the scoring for P/Y on an assist from Jon King before Ethan Hall beat the goalkeeper off of a set piece before the first half came to a close, increasing his team’s lead to 2-0. Mt. Morris returned serve with a goal from Chase Young to begin the second half, but P/Y finished things off with a goal from Dylan Brooks, which came on a low cross from Tiede, and another tally from Tiede late in the second half.
DANSVILLE 0, CAL-MUM 0
Two LCAA rivals finished in a stalemate on Friday.
“We are continuing trying to improve our style of play and there are always growing pains in the process,” said Dansville head coach Steve French. “We had chances tonight, but were unsuccessful in breaking down Coach Dave Veltre’s squad. Player of the match was Brady Race.”
GENESEO 6, HONEOYE 0
Sam Chanler netted a hat trick as the Blue Devils marched past the Bulldogs. Kellen O’Brien contributed 3 assists, while Caleb Rice added a goal and 2 assists during the win. Cooper Warner and Oren Ray scored their first career varsity goals for Geneseo to round out the scoring, while Dom Agosto recorded a clean sheet between the pipes.
“Center midfielder Adam Neidermaier was outstanding all night controlling the middle,” said Geneseo head coach Chris Masters.
MYNDERSE 2, BYRON-BERGEN/ELBA 1 (OT) - Newark Tournament Final
A tie game at the end of regulation, Mynderse scored the game-winning goal with just over a minute left in the second overtime sudden-victory period. Braedyn Chambry scored the long goal for the Bees, assisted by Brodie Baubie. Jack Farner joined Chambry as members of the All-Tournament team.
ADDITIONAL FRIDAY RESULTS
Girls Volleyball
WARSAW DOWNS YORK (25-16, 16-25, 25-16, 25-17)
Warsaw defeated York in four sets, using a strong effort from Sophia Phillips to aid the victory. Phillips finished with 8 blocks, while Kaelyn Keefer recorded 4 kills and Bella Noon added 8 assists and 4 aces.
York’s Mia Hilyard powered the Golden Knights’ performance, finishing with 8 kills and a block, while Lena Balisciano recorded 15 assists, 8 digs and 5 kills. Haley Miller added 9 assists, 2 kills and 2 aces, while Rylee Cuozzo had 5 kills, 3 digs and 2 blocks.
LIVONIA SWEEPS GREECE ATHENA (25-19, 25-23, 25-20)
Livonia made easy work of Monroe County League opponent Greece Athena, with Hannah Ingram recording a solid performance with 2 aces, 7 kills, 4 digs and a block, Lillie Capecci adding 3 aces, 11 assists, 2 kills and a dig, and Ava Simmons finishing with 1 ace, 7 kills and a block.
PERRY BEATS WAY-COH IN THREE (25-18, 25-18, 25-12)
Jaelyn Morris recorded 6 aces, 9 kills and 4 digs to power the Yellowjackets victory. Kylee Baxter chipped in 9 aces, 3 kills and 5 digs, while Nellie Koronas tallied 15 assists, 5 aces and 1 kill.
ALEXANDER DOMINATES LETCHWORTH (25-22, 26-24, 25-19)
Alyssa Kramer helped the Trojans defeat the Indians, finishing with 8 kills and 5 digs, while Holly Bykowski chipped in a strong effort with 15 assists and 3 aces. Emily Pietrzykowski finished with 3 kills and 8 digs, while Letchworth was led by Alanah Roberts, who recorded 8 kills, 2 aces and 5 digs. Abbie DeRock finished with 4 kills and 3 aces for Letchworth.
PEMBROKE BEATS NEWAFANE IN STRAIGHT SETS (25-13, 25-14, 25-20)
Aleena Maynard recorded 8 aces in Pembroke’s three-set win over Newfane. Brianna Reynolds added 5 aces and 2 digs, while Reagan Schneider recorded 5 kills and 2 aces. Jackie Neureuter also had a fine game, recording 8 assists and 4 aces.
“The team looked good and played together well,” said Pembroke head coach Mary Rupp.
GENESEO MAKES EASY WORK OF DANSVILLE (25-18, 25-8, 25-18)
Lily McBride recorded 5 kills and 1 block for the Blue Devils as they cruised past league foe Dansville. Emma DePuy added 9 aces, while Sophia Prinzi recorded 10 assists for Geneseo. Brianna Blair recorded 2 kills and 2 digs for Dansville.
Girls Soccer
DANSVILLE 3, LETCHWORTH 0
Dansville goals were scored by Megan Tyler, Baylee Hayes and Mya Hayes, while Aynsley Belcher, Mya Hayes and Eleni Mountzouros assisted on the Mustangs’ three tallies. Emma Butters recorded her first shutout of the season, stopping four shots.
“It was a solid overall team performance by all to start the year,” said Dansville head coach Arin Belden.
MOUNT MORRIS 2, FRANKLINVILLE 1
The Blue Devils took down Franklinville with Maia Forbes helping open the scoring 19 minutes into the game on a nice through ball which found Adriana Mann who beat the goalkeeper for the score. With three minutes remaining in the first half, Forbes again connected with Mann to increase the lead to 2-0. Franklinville scored to cut its deficit to one with 14 minutes remaining in the second half.
Sarina Johnson, Morgan Luick and Gabrielle Pagano all performed well defensively for MM, while Abby Provo made 10 saves to preserve the win.
WHEATLAND-CHILI 2, CAL-MUM 1 - Megan Carl Tournament Final
The Wildcats earned a sudden victory overtime win, with Emily Parker scoring the golden goal with 7:49 remaining in the second overtime.
Cal-Mum began the game with the lead, with Bre Bishop scoring at the 21:05 mark of the first half before Lillian Swavely tied the game for W-C at the 36:57 mark of the second half.
Saturday Girls Soccer
BATAVIA 7, NOTRE DAME 0 - Batavia Tournament Final
Ava Higgins recorded her second career shutout to help the Blue Devils earn the title win, with the Batavia offense powered by multi-goal games from Ella Shamp and Anna Varland. Ady O’Donnell and Lilly Mileham also found the back of the net in the win.
“The girls are focused and have come to play hard this year — it’s a great group,” said Batavia head coach Roger Hume.
WARSAW 2, ATTICA 1 - Batavia Tournament Consolation
Despite outshooting Tigers 17-8, the Blue Devils fell in the consolation round of the Batavia tournament. Aleah Brauen scored on an assist from Julia Wise, but that was all she wrote for Attica, which was done in by goals from Warsaw’s Kaitlyn Treutlein and Ellie Tangeman.
“We started the game slow out of the gate but truly picked up our play in the second half of the game,” said Attica head coach Eric Romesser. “We had many scoring opportunities, especially after hitting three posts and two crossbars. Just like the Notre Dame game on Thursday, the girls showed great effort and determination.”