NUNDA — Keshequa continued its hot start to the season with a 1-0 win over Arkport/Canaseraga on Thursday night.
Ian Hinrich scored in the eighth minute off an assist from Aiden Howe to give the Indians the lead for good. Greg Loper performed well in net, recording 5 saves to aid his team’s winning effort.
BISHOP KEARNEY 3, PAVILION/YORK 2
Kyan Tiede and Mason Gilkes scored for P/Y, but it wasn’t enough. Josh Baraka scored two goals, including the game-winner, to help BK take the non-league win. P/Y goalkeeper Case Cummins recorded 8 saves in the loss.
DANSVILLE 2, PERRY 1
Brian Geiger and Ryan Burley found the back of the net for Dansville, while Geiger added an assist.
“Today’s contest was well contested,” said Dansville head coach Steve French. “Senior Brian Geiger scored his first ever varsity goal before Perry came back strong to tie the game.”
Girls Soccer
GENESEO 2, LE ROY 0
Geneseo goals were scored by Olivia Bucci and Ali Fowler, while Caroline Capel recorded 5 saves in net for the Blue Devils.
“We played very well throughout the game and executed our game plan exactly as we wanted,” said Geneseo head coach Nick Drollette. “I was extremely happy with how we moved the ball tonight and certainly felt like it was a great start to our season. This is a fun group to work with and I’m very proud of how well they work with one another.”
Girls Swimming
LETCHWORTH/PERRY 101, WAYLAND-COHOCTON 68
Abby Rockcastle won the 200 freestyle with a time of 2:26.29 and the 100 freestyle with a time of 1:02.83, qualifying for sectionals in both events. Noelle Milhollen won the 50 freestyle with a time of 30 seconds flat, qualifying for sectionals. Noelle also won the 500 freestyle with a time of 7:20.83. Lila Bailey swam a :30.95 in the 50 freestyle and qualified for sectionals.
Letchworth/Perry also won the 200 freestyle relay, with Naiomi Yount, Ella Swyers, Isabelle Snyder and Noelle Milhollen providing the winning effort, while the 400 freestyle relay consisting of Elizabeth Wright, Abby Cummins, Lila Bailey and Abby Rockcastle helped seal the win for the team.
“The girls came out strong this season,” said L/P head coach Stefanie Weber. “They have been practicing so hard and tonight was a great team win.”