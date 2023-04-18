WAYLAND — Battling through cold and snowy conditions, the Wayland-Cohocton boys track and field team came away with a 90-42 win over Livonia on Senior Night to improve to 3-0 on the season.

The Golden Eagles were powered by the efforts of Michael Pillsbury, Titan Rocha and Michael Gammell, who all won multiple individual events. Pillsbury won the shot put (37-09.5) and discus (118-08), while Rocha claimed victories in the 200-meter dash (:24.6) and 800-meter run (2:12.8) and Gammell won the long jump and 400-meter dash (:56.4). Way-Coh also won all three relays.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags