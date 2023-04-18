WAYLAND — Battling through cold and snowy conditions, the Wayland-Cohocton boys track and field team came away with a 90-42 win over Livonia on Senior Night to improve to 3-0 on the season.
The Golden Eagles were powered by the efforts of Michael Pillsbury, Titan Rocha and Michael Gammell, who all won multiple individual events. Pillsbury won the shot put (37-09.5) and discus (118-08), while Rocha claimed victories in the 200-meter dash (:24.6) and 800-meter run (2:12.8) and Gammell won the long jump and 400-meter dash (:56.4). Way-Coh also won all three relays.
Livonia’s Nick Setter won the 100-meter dash (:12.2), Brick Sass finished first in the 110-meter hurdles and Matt Mulvaney claimed victory in the 1600-meter run (5:04.6).
LIVONIA 163, HORNELL 220, DANSVILLE 234
Livonia (4-0): Tommy Keysa [36]; Chaz Doerflinger [41]
Hornell (1-1): Alex Norton [53]
Dansville (0-4): Ben Everett [53]
Coach’s quote: “From sunscreen to winter hats, it was more like the winter classic as the golfers played through the snow to get the match in,” said Coach Kevin Greenway.
KENDALL 15, LYNDONVILLE 0
Kendall (3-1): Nic Cole [4 1/3 IP, W, H, 4 K]; Vinnie D’Agostino [2-for-4, 3 R]
Lyndonville (1-4): No report submitted.
York (1-4): Anna Lyness [4-for-4, 3 R, RBI]; Merideth Holland [3-for-4, 2B, 2-run HR, 2 R, 3 RBI];
Le Roy (4-1): No report submitted.
Coach’s quote: “The girls played really well tonight, especially considering the snow, wind and cold temperatures,” said York head coach Cara Stewart. “They came together as a team after a few tough loses in a row and stuck with it until the end. It was a great win for us tonight and I am very proud of how they played.”
