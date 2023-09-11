ALBION — The Pembroke girls volleyball team earned a significant win at the Albion Volleyball Tournament over the weekend, with Reagan Schneider earning tournament MVP for the Dragons throughout a solid multi-game performance.
Schneider recorded 38 kills during the tournament, while Onolee Easterbrook finished with 11 blocks, 10 kills and 6 digs. Brianna Reynolds recorded 13 kills, 7 digs and 6 aces for Pembroke, while Jackie Neureuter dished out 40 assists, 6 digs and 7 aces.
Boys Soccer
The Letchworth/Warsaw boys soccer team notched its first win of the season on Saturday, earning an overtime victory over Livingston Conference foe Le Roy.
Letchworth/Warsaw battled back from a two-goal deficit they faced early in the second half, with Brody McGirr’s direct kick beating the Oatkan Knights goaltender for the game-winner early in the second overtime.
Letchworth/Warsaw’s Gunner Kemp scored his team’s first goal, while Logan Sundt helped set up the equalizer with 1 second remaining in regulation, devlivering a ball in front of the net where Jake Stowell headed it in for the game-tying goal. Le Roy’s goals were scored by Macien McKenzie and Jake Currin.
PAVILION/YORK 7, ARKPORT/CANASERAGA 1
Kyan Tiede remained red-hot, scoring 4 goals for the Golden Gophers, as he was joined by Jon King, Mason Gilkes and Landen Stoddard who also found the back of the net for P/Y. Arkport/Canaseraga’s lone goal was scored by Anson Johnson. P/Y goalkeeper Case Cummins recorded 4 saves in the win.
PERRY 10, HAMMONDSPORT 2
Holden Kelly scored 8 goals and added an assist, tying a Section V record set in 1968 and leading the Yellowjackets to a non-league win.
Girls Soccer
DANSVILLE 7, WARSAW 0
Madeline Hurlburt recorded the shutout for Dansville, recording 4 saves, while the Mustangs’ offense was powered by Megan Tyler, who scored a hat trick. Baylee Hayes scored a couple of goals while adding an assist, and Kali Meyer also scored once and assisted on a Dansville goal. Chelsie Tyler also assisted on a Mya Hayes goal.
“I am proud of the girls for being resilient and the way we responded after the long weather delay,” said Dansville head coach Arin Belden. “It was a nice team win, with great effort and contributions by everyone.”
BYRON-BERGEN 7, NOTRE DAME 0
Mackenzie Hagen netted four goals as the Bees moved past their Genesee Region League rival. Natalie Prinzi recorded a shutout in net for B-B.
Boys Volleyball
PAVILION/YORK SWEEPS WAYNE (Set scores were not provided)
Phoenix Winters recorded 10 kills and 2 blocks, while Brad Gurbacki finished with 4 kills and 7 digs. Christian Walburn recorded 16 assists, 3 kills and 4 aces for the Golden Gophers.
Girls Tennis
BATAVIA 6, EASTRIDGE 1
Sophia Minuto and Ally Debo won at first doubles, 6-1, 6-3 over Sandy Chi and Era Ayer, while Rahmeto Reinhart and Lilyana Burke [icked up a win in second doubles, 6-0, 6-0 over Carmindy LaChance and Jazz Rodriguez.
FRIDAY
Girls Volleyball
LIVONIA BEATS BATH-HAVERLING (25-23, 22-25, 25-13, 25-6)
Lillie Capecci recorded 7 aces, 9 assists, 8 kills and 3 blocks for the Bulldogs, while Hannah Ingram finished with 5 aces, 1 assists, 5 kills and 3 blocks. Ava Simmons recorded 5 aces, 1 assist, 5 kills and 3 blocks for Livonia.
HORNELL SWEEPS DANSVILLE (Set scores were not submitted)
Lyla Dyring recorded 21 assists and 3 aces, while Jordyn Dyring finished with 8 aces, 9 kills and 1 block for Hornell. Mia Nasca chipped in 34 digs, while Payton Bentley helped out with 7 aces and 4 kills.
PERRY DROPS PAVILION IN STRAIGHT SETS
The Yellowjackets were powered by 21 aces, 7 of them coming from Kiera Weber. Jessah Morris recorded a strong game at the net, chipping in 5 kills and 3 blocks. Pavilion was powered by Cricket Coots, who recorded 4 kills and 4 digs, while Cori Gardner added 1 kill, 3 assists and 8 digs.
Girls Soccer
ATTICA 4, LYNDONVILLE/BARKER 0
Attica moved past Lyndonville on Friday with Emma Spink and Mackenzie McLeod getting things going for the Blue Devils, each scoring goals during the first half. Attica remained in control throughout the second half, with McLeod finding the net again and Ellie Gominiak adding a tally for good measure. Aleah Brauen recorded a couple of assists for the Blue Devils, while Alannah Pelicane pitched a shutout.