SCHENECTADY — Wheatland-Chili took on a tough challenge and earned valuable experience this past weekend at the NYSSCOGS Girls Soccer Hall of Fame Tournament. Niskayuna High School and the surrounding schools hosted 60 teams from around New York State, including Brighton and Genesee Valley/Belfast, which joined the Wildcats as the other Section V teams to participate.
Wheatland-Chili finished the weekend 1-0-1, falling to Greenwich of Section II 2-0 on Saturday, while tying Stillwater, also of Section II, 1-1 on Sunday. In Sunday’s draw, W-C’s lone goal came off a header from Emily Parker, who was set up by a brilliant corner kick from Sienna Mekker. The Wildcats’ goal came in the 22nd minute of the second half before Stillwater evened things up just six minutes later. Wheatland-Chili goalkeeper Marena DeBruyne stopped 10 saves during a solid effort in net.