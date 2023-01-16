ROCHESTER — Saturday was a banner day for Genesee Region League swimmers and divers at the 24th annual HAC Invite, as two Attica athletes took home Swimmer of the Meet honors, a Byron-Bergen/Le Roy swimmer set a new school record and two local teams finished ahead of the competition.
Attica’s Joe Parkhurst and Libby Kibler were honored as Swimmers of the Meet, as Kibler won the 100 breaststroke (1:16.35) and finished second in the 200 IM (2:28.48). She also helped the Blue Devils’ 200 freestyle relay team (1:56.57) and 400 freestyle relay team (4:31.18) to victories. Parkhurst won the 50 freestyle, setting a new meet and school record while qualifying for states in the event with a time of :21.44. He also touched the wall first in the 100 breaststroke, setting a new meet record, a new school record and qualifying for states in the event with a time of :59.92. Parkhurst also helped the Blue Devils’ 200 medley relay team finish second (1:54.33).
Byron-Bergen/Le Roy’s Jackson Fix improved his state-qualifying time with a win in the 100 backstroke (:53.92), breaking his previous school record along the way.
The Byron-Bergen girls’ team won the event with a whopping 330 team points. Haylee Gartz was the only girls’ swimmer to win four events, finishing first in the 50 freestyle and 100 freestyle, while also helping the 200 medley relay team and 400 freestyle relay team to victories (no times provided). Other winners for the B-B/LR girls’ team included Natalee Shepard in the 200 IM, 200 medley relay and 400 freestyle relay, Anna Kent in the 200 medley and 400 medley relays, and Mikayla Yohon in the 200 medley relay, 400 medley relay and 800 freestyle relay (no times provided). Leyna Wheeler was a member of the winning 800 freestyle and 400 medley relay teams, while Kara Valdes and Rose Wilson were on the winning 800 freestyle and 400 freestyle relays. Annie Erion was on the winning 400 medley relay team.
“This meet was a lot of fun,” said B-B/LR head coach Sara Stockwell. “We got to do some different events and our kids really shined.”
The Batavia/Notre Dame girls’ team finished second at the event, finishing with 242 team points. Maddy Bellamy won the 100 butterfly in 1:07.34 and the 100 backstroke in 1:08.21, while the team also posted a number of runner-up finishes.
The Batavia/Notre Dame boys finished second out of a 10-team field, as the quartet of Aaron Treleaven, Cooper Fix, Harry Southall and Matt Doeringer set two meet records, placing first in the 200 medley relay (1:43.36) and 200 freestyle relay (1:32.24).
“Our girls had so many best times today,” said Batavia/Notre Dame head coach Eric Geitner. “It was a great performance put on by the whole team. The group was aiming to win the overall title for the second year, and they accomplished that goal today.”
Batavia/Notre Dame scored a combined 493 points, finishing as the overall winner at the HAC Invite.
