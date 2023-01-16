ROCHESTER — Saturday was a banner day for Genesee Region League swimmers and divers at the 24th annual HAC Invite, as two Attica athletes took home Swimmer of the Meet honors, a Byron-Bergen/Le Roy swimmer set a new school record and two local teams finished ahead of the competition.

Attica’s Joe Parkhurst and Libby Kibler were honored as Swimmers of the Meet, as Kibler won the 100 breaststroke (1:16.35) and finished second in the 200 IM (2:28.48). She also helped the Blue Devils’ 200 freestyle relay team (1:56.57) and 400 freestyle relay team (4:31.18) to victories. Parkhurst won the 50 freestyle, setting a new meet and school record while qualifying for states in the event with a time of :21.44. He also touched the wall first in the 100 breaststroke, setting a new meet record, a new school record and qualifying for states in the event with a time of :59.92. Parkhurst also helped the Blue Devils’ 200 medley relay team finish second (1:54.33).

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags