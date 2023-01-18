BERGEN — You might as well begin to chalk up a win for the Byron-Bergen/Le Roy girls swimming team every year on Senior Night as it continued it’s incredible season on Tuesday night with a victory on the special night for the eighth straight season.
BB/LR took care of Batavia/Notre Dame 127-52 behind another balanced effort. Meanwhile, the Batavia/Notre Dame boys stopped BB/LR 91-78 to earn the split on the evening. With the win, the B/ND boys earned the Genesee Region League Division I title.
Natalee Shepard was a double individual winner on the night as she won the 200 IM in 2:32.49 and the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:18.98; Shepard also won as part of both the 200 free and 400 free relays, with Mikayla Yohon, Lea Donofrio and Rachel Hanel.
Yohon also won the 100 butterfly with a time of 1:11.43 and swam with Anna Kent, Leyna Wheeler and Haylee Gartz to take the 200 medley relay in 2:09.87.
Also for BB/LR, Gartz touched first in the 50 with a time of :26.92 and Wheeler captured the 500 free in 6:21.30. Maddy Bellamy was a double winner on the night for BND, taking the 100 free (:59.22) and the 100 backstroke (1:08.99), while Lily Emerson won the 200 free in 2:18.95 and Emily Marceill was victorious in the diving with a score of 144.45.
With two meets remaining on the schedule, the Batavia/Notre Dame boys swim team claimed the Div. I title on the road, despite being two men down, as they remain undefeated on the season at 9-0.
For the BND boys, Dominic Southall was a double individual winner, taking the 200 IM (2:20.58) and the 100 backstroke (1:05.83).
Also for BND, Aaron Treleaven won the 100 butterfly in 1:02.26, Illia Goodberlet won the diving with a 109.58, Cooper Fix was a winner in the 500 with a time of 5:39.77, Caleb Henning won the 200 free in 2:08.94 and Harrison Southall placed first in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:10.85.
BND grabbed the win when Treleaven, Harrison Southall, Fix and Goodberlet also won the 200 medley relay (1:59.81) and the 200 free relay (1:43.87) after a BB/LR disqualification.
“We were missing two key people tonight in Matt Doeringer and Beckett Swanson,” BND head coach Eric Geitner said. “When you have a small team in a 6-lane pool against a much larger team, it is important to get relay wins and take the first and second or the first and third to stay ahead. Our guys did enough of that through the meet to get the win. Illia Goodberlet stepped up big for us filling in swimming events, as he is mainly a diver. He didn’t bat an eye and stepped right in for the team. Will Fulton and Camron Gushlaw had some huge depth points for us. A great team win and a great way to secure the division title.”
For the BB/LR boys, Jackson Fix placed first in the 50 free (:22.81) and 100 free (:49.53), while Malacai McGrath, Gabe Vallese, Aiden Soggs, and Fix placed first in the last relay of the night with a 3:49.68.
ALEXANDER, O-A SPLIT
In a pair of close meets, the Trojans girls took a 54-37 victory, while the O-A boys came away with a 51-35 win.
Leanne Dolph and Jayden Mullen were each quadruple winners on the night for Alexander. Dolph was a winner in the 200 IM with a time of 3:02.65 and the 100 breaststroke in 1:28.97, while Mullen touched first in the 50 free with a time of :26.35 and the 100 butterfly in 1:15.12. Dolph and Mullen also both won as part of the 200 medley relay (2:23.54) and the 200 free relay. Dakota Metz also swam in both winning relays, while Bridget Ripstein rounded out the 200 medley relay and Peyton Metz was the fourth in the 200 free relay.
Dakota Metz also won the 500 free with a time of 6:28.03.
For O-A, Angelina Luker captured the 100 backstroke in 1:20.32 and Lily Davis won the 200 free with a time of 2:28.52. Luker and Davis swam with Lily Haacke and Brooke Schramm to win the 400 free relay with a time of 5:01.48.
In the win for the O-A boys, Tyler Jirovec won the 100 backstroke and the 500 free (6:00.82), with Gabe Foster taking the 100 breaststroke (1:18.32), Cole Kornow winning the 100 butterfly (1:08.36) and Gideon Loysen touching first in the 200 free (2:23.45).
Jirovec, Foster, Randy McIntire and Kornow won the 200 medley relay, while Loysen, McIntire, Kornow and Jirovec won the 400 free relay.
For Alexander, Jett Davis was a triple overall winner as he won the 50 free in :25.45 and the 100 free with a time of 1:00.42, while he also swam with Drew Davis, Owen Dunbar and Luke Acquard to win the 200 free relay in 2:40.34.
ATTICA GIRLS STOP HAC, WHILE BOYS FALL TO WOLVES
The Blue Devils girls won all three relays to lead the way to a 53-31 victory on Tuesday night.
Libby Kibler, Kathryn Metzger, Leah Ford and Kimberly Piorun won the 200 medley relay in 2:22.02; Makayla Kurtowicz, Ford, Piorun and Samantha Alfiero won the 200 free relay with a time of 2:06.34; Kibler, Alfiero, Piorun and Metzger won the 400 free relay in 4:38.2.
Kibler was also a double individual winner on the night for Attica as she won the 100 butterfly in 1:10.59 and the 100 backstroke in 1:08.50.
Also for the Blue Devils, Alfiero won the 200 free (2:30.92), Piorun won the 50 free in :29.11, Kurtowicz captured the 100 free (1:11.50) and Metzger won the 100 breaststroke in 1:28.51).
Chloe Terio was a double winner for HAC — 200 IM (2:44.81) and 500 free (6:24.10).
On the boys side for Attica, Joseph Parkhurst was a triple winner as he took the 50 free (:22.05) and the 100 free (:49.49) and also swam with Samuel Dunlap, Ethan Houghton and Thomas Strzelec to win the 200 medley relay in 1:54.22.
Houghton won the 100 fly in 1:04.31 and Dunlap took the 100 backstroke in 1:07.99.
For HAC, Dylan Mayall won the 200 free and 500 free, while Noah Verson took the 200 IM and the 100 backstroke.
“This was our last home meet,” Attica head coach Anthony Ianni said. “It was nice to see the seniors Libby Kibler, Cassidy Shafer, Thomas Strzelec, Ethan Houghton and Mikaha George perform well on their special night.”