BERGEN — You might as well begin to chalk up a win for the Byron-Bergen/Le Roy girls swimming team every year on Senior Night as it continued it’s incredible season on Tuesday night with a victory on the special night for the eighth straight season.

BB/LR took care of Batavia/Notre Dame 127-52 behind another balanced effort. Meanwhile, the Batavia/Notre Dame boys stopped BB/LR 91-78 to earn the split on the evening. With the win, the B/ND boys earned the Genesee Region League Division I title.

