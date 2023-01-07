Haylee Gartz helped propel the Byron-Bergen/Le Roy girls' swimming and diving team to a seventh-straight victory on Friday. Photo provided: Justin Morrison

BERGEN — Not even the cool pool water across the Genesee Region has been able to cool off the Byron-Bergen/Le Roy girls’ swimming and diving team, with B-B/LR swimming to their seventh straight victory as part of a sweeping win over Oakfield-Alabama. The B-B/LR girls moved past O-A, 92-62, while the boys’ team won, 74-60.

For the girls’ squad, Haylee Gartz won the 200 freestyle in 2:17.21 and the diving with a winning score of 157.68, while Mikayla Yohon won the 200 IM (2:49) and 100 butterfly (1:14.32). Natalee Shepard won the 50 freestyle in :26.89, Leyna Wheeler won the 500 freestyle in 6:22.42, while Yohon and Shepard teamed up with Rose Wilson and Anna Kent to take first place in the 200 medley relay (2:10.10).

