BERGEN — Not even the cool pool water across the Genesee Region has been able to cool off the Byron-Bergen/Le Roy girls’ swimming and diving team, with B-B/LR swimming to their seventh straight victory as part of a sweeping win over Oakfield-Alabama. The B-B/LR girls moved past O-A, 92-62, while the boys’ team won, 74-60.
For the girls’ squad, Haylee Gartz won the 200 freestyle in 2:17.21 and the diving with a winning score of 157.68, while Mikayla Yohon won the 200 IM (2:49) and 100 butterfly (1:14.32). Natalee Shepard won the 50 freestyle in :26.89, Leyna Wheeler won the 500 freestyle in 6:22.42, while Yohon and Shepard teamed up with Rose Wilson and Anna Kent to take first place in the 200 medley relay (2:10.10).
Oakfield-Alabama’s Lily Davis won the 100 breaststroke with a winning time of 1:25.36.
On the boys’ side, B-B/LR was paced by Jack Walker, who won the 200 IM (2:52.80), and Jackson Fix, who won the 50 freestyle (:22.84) and 100 butterfly (:59.88). Aiden Soggs won the 100 freestyle in :58.67), while Sam Hersom won the 500 freestyle in 6:16.21. Fix and Walker teamed up with Carter Kuipers and Gabe Vallese to win the 200 medley relay in 2:04.23.
Oakfield-Alabama’s Tyler Jirovec won the 200 freestyle in 2:07.62 and the 100 backstroke in 1:12.33. Gabe Foster won the 100 breaststroke in 1:23.73.
Boys: Attica 51 Alexander 24
Girls: Attica 57 Alexander 38
Attica girls’ winners: Libby Kibler [200 IM (2:32.02), 100 breaststroke (1:17.75)]; Leah Ford [100 butterfly (1:36.71)]; Kathryn Metzger [100 freestyle (1:08.27)]; Cassidy Shafer [100 backstroke (1:30.27)]; Kibler, Kimberley Piorun, Samantha Alfiero and Metzger [200 freestyle relay (1:58.03)]; Alfiero, Makayla Kurtowicz, Piorun, Claire Zehler [400 freestyle relay (no time provided)]
Alexander girls’ winners: Dakota Metz [200 freestyle (2:26.82), 500 freestyle (6:28.99)]; Shannon Schmeider [Diving (127.05)]; Jadyn Mullen [Event not provided (26.60)]; Mullen, Leanne Dolph, Metz, Bridget Ripstein [200 medley relay (2:18.44)]
Attica boys’ winners: Sam Dunlap [200 freestyle (2:20.11), 100 backstroke (1:09.15)]; Joseph Parkhurst [200 IM (2:09.20), 500 freestyle (5:24.21)]; Thomas Strzelec [Diving (145.43)]; Ethan Houghton [100 butterfly (1:04.77), 100 breaststroke (1:10.68)]; Dunlap, Houghton, Parhurst, Nolan Rzepka [200 medley relay (1:57.99)]; Houghton, Strzelec, Matthew Kingswell, Parkhurst [200 freestyle relay (1:44.39)]
Alexander boys’ winner: Jett Davis [50 freestyle (:24.87), 100 freestyle (:58.12)]
Coach’s quote: “Really excited how we swam coming into the new year,” said Attica head coach Anthony Ianni. “Over the winter break, the swimmers worked extremely hard and tonight, they were rewarded for their hard work. The girls’ meet was very close until we took first and second place in the 100 fly with Leah Ford and Cassidy Shafer. Alexander is a very good team. For us to win nine out of 12 events is a huge accomplishment.”
