ATTICA — From the first time that senior Libby Kibler dipped her toe into the varsity swimming pool at Attica High School, the stellar swimmer has been one of the best in the local area.
And she hasn’t stopped since.
“Libby made an immediate impact when she started on varsity in seventh grade,” Attica head coach Anthony Ianni said. “Libby started competitive swimming as a youth so when she came to varsity she already was a well-rounded swimmer with a lot of experience. Libby broke the 100 backstroke and 200 IM record in her freshman year and last year she broke the 100 fly record.”
Among her many accolades, Kibler was named to her almost unprecedented sixth Genesee Region League All-Star team this winter as she has helped the Blue Devils to another solid season. Meanwhile, she has been a two-time Swimmer of the Meet at the always-tough Harley-Allendale-Columbia Invitational and this season she went an impressive 23-3 in her events.
For Kibler, it almost seems like it all just began.
“I have been on the team since seventh grade, and the six years definitely went by quickly,” Kibler said. “It feels like yesterday that I was in seventh grade in my first year on the varsity team.”
And even though she came onto the scene with such a splash, the now-senior didn’t rest on her laurels. A passionate swimmer and athlete, Kibler continued to work at her craft to try and become one of the best swimmers, not just in her league, but in all the small schools of Section V.
Ianni has seen that dedication first-hand and has marveled at her continuing drive to get better year in and year out.
“It was a great experience watching Libby grow into an elite swimmer,” Coach Ianni said. “She is very focused and driven. The year she set the IM record she put a posted note on a wall in her room. Written on the note was the IM school record time. Every day she walked by the note and it reminded her to keep challenging herself. That season she broke the IM record.”
Becoming an elite athlete in the pool just doesn’t come easy. Sure, you can be a naturally good swimmer, but to reach those elevated levels, the work doesn’t stop just because practice does.
Kibler epitomizes that work ethic.
“A lot of hard work in practice and in the offseason went into becoming the swimmer I am today,” Kibler said. “Getting a personal best time, winning a title, or breaking a record makes the hard work worth it.”
Among those records and accomplishments, Kibler holds the program record in the 200 IM with a time of 2:22.25, the 100 backstroke with a time of 1:02.87 and the 100 butterfly with a time of 1:03.93.
Not just focused on one event, Kibler has consistently tried to get better in multiple areas in the pool and Ianni knows that style of athlete will rub off on the others on the team, regardless of who they are.
“Having a swimmer in the program like Libby gave me great confidence,” Ianni said. “I knew where ever I put her in the lineup we had an excellent shot at winning the events. Often Libby will anchor a relay. If the relay was close I knew Libby would win it for us.
“The boys have also benefited from training with Libby,” Ianni added. “She is such a competitor. She doesn’t back down from a hard set and she pushes the boys throughout practice daily.”
Swimming almost her entire life, Kibler has been able to win hundreds of events, break numerous records and often stand at the top of the podium .
But some of those accomplishments have stood out to her more than others.
“I’m most proud of my 100 butterfly record,” Kibler said. “I started swimming for the YMCA swim team when I was seven years old, and butterfly was immediately my favorite stroke. It became my goal to be the best butterflier I could be, and to break the school record once I was old enough to swim for the varsity team. At the end of last season, I was finally able to achieve that goal and made my younger self proud.”
Last Friday night, Kibler was at it once again at the annual Genesee Region/Niagara-Orleans Championships. Kibler was a double-winner against some of the best local competition, touching first in the 100 backstroke with a time of 1:03.04 and the 200 IM with a time of 2:20.19.
Just a week before at the Genesee Region League championship, Kibler won the 200 IM (2:22.25) and 100 backstroke (1:03.34) as well.
However, just like that, her spectacular high school career is almost over. And Kibler will never forget the time she had wearing the blue and orange.
“I will cherish the memories I have made and will miss the friendships I have made with all of my teammates over the years,” she said.
Often in the mix for Swimmer of the Year, as a junior Kibler finished the 2021-22 season at the GR champion in the 100 butterfly and 100 breaststroke and the GR/NO champion in the 100 breaststroke.
Now it is time for Kibler to start looking toward the future.
While no plans are definite yet, she is looking to attend college for environmental science to hopefully continue her swimming career.
“The future for Libby future is very bright,” Ianni said. “She has a strong passion for swimming. She participates in a variety of school functions and she continues to swim and train all year around. Libby is looking to continue her swimming career and has visited many colleges.”
Kibler knows if the success will continue at the next level, she will have to continue to put the work in, especially at a higher echelon of competition.
“Yes, I know the work I have put in and the discipline that swimming has taught me has prepared me for swimming at the next level,” she said.
Next up for Kibler will be the Section V Championships.