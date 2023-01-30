GATES — Friday featured an exciting night in the pool at Gates-Chili High School, with swimmers from the Genesee Region League diving head first into the league championships, many of them coming away with remarkable efforts.
On the boys’ side, Batavia/Notre Dame claimed its first ever league championship, finishing the meet with 403 team points, which was nearly 150 points better than runner-up Pembroke.
Leading the way for B/ND was Aaron Treleaven and Harrison Southall, both of whom finished with two individual victories while helping two of their teams’ relay teams touch the wall first. Treleaven won the 200 freestyle (1:51.73) and 500 freestyle (5:11.50), while Southall claimed first place in the 100 butterfly (:53.58) and 200 IM (2:08.59). Both athletes helped guide B/ND’s 200 freestyle relay (1:31.59) and 400 freestyle relay (3:38.46) to victory.
Attica’s Joe Parkhurst was named boys’ Swimmer of the Meet, winning the 50 freestyle (:21.44) and 100 breaststroke (1:00.52), while contributing to the Blue Devils’ 400 freestyle team which finished with a state-qualifying time of 3:43.58. Byron-Bergen/Le Roy’s Jackson Fix also had a big night, winning the 100 freestyle (:49.62) and 100 backstroke (:54.53).
On the girls’ side, the Byron-Bergen/Le Roy girls just keep on winning.
After finishing the regular season as Division I champions, the B-B/LR girls’ swim team won the girls’ team title at Friday’s GR Championships with an astounding 596.50 points, inishing over 200 points better than runner-up Batavia/Notre Dame.
Three B-B/LR relay teams touched the wall first. Anna Kent, Leyna Wheeler, Mikayla Yohon and Haylee Gartz teamed up to win the 200 medley relay (2:04.72), Rose Wilson, Kara Valdes, Yohon and Natalee Shepard combined to win the 200 freestyle relay (1:50.29), and Gartz, Valdes, Wilson and Shepard merged to win the 400 freestyle relay (4:01.04). Shepard also won the 100 breaststroke with a winning time of 1:16.12.
Alexander’s Jadyn Mullen was named girls’ Swimmer of the Meet, touching the wall first in the 50 freestyle (:25.18) and 100 freestyle (:55.72). Batavia/Notre Dame’s Maddy Bellamy also won two events, finishing first in the 200 freestyle (2:05.04) and 100 butterfly (1:05.23). Attica’s Libby Kibler won the 200 IM (2:22.25) and 100 backstroke (1:03.34).
