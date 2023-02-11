WEBSTER — Friday night was one to remember for Batavia/Notre Dame’s Harrison Southall, who claimed two individual titles while also helping his team’s 200 medley relay squad to a victory at the Section V Class B Swimming Championships.
Southall claimed the title in the 200 IM, swimming a new program and Genesee Region League record 2:00.23 in the event, which was good enough to qualify him for the New York Public High School Athletic Association Championships. He also qualified for the NYSPHSAA Championships with a first-place finish in the 100 butterfly, swimming a final time of :52.46 after setting new program and league records during the preliminary round. Southall swam the third leg of B/ND’s 200 medley relay, which finished with a new program and league record of 1:38.99, which claimed the Class B title and qualified it for the NYSPHSAA Championships.