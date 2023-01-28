Haylee Gartz enjoyed a successful meet at the Genesee Region League Championships. Photo provided: Justin Morrison

GATES — The Byron-Bergen/Le Roy girls just keep on winning.

After finishing the regular season as Division I champions, the B-B/LR girls’ swim team won the team title at Friday’s Genesee Region League Championships with an astounding 596.50 points.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags