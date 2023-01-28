GATES — The Byron-Bergen/Le Roy girls just keep on winning.
After finishing the regular season as Division I champions, the B-B/LR girls’ swim team won the team title at Friday’s Genesee Region League Championships with an astounding 596.50 points.
Updated: January 28, 2023 @ 6:08 am
Three B-B/LR relay teams touched the wall first. Anna Kent, Leyna Wheeler, Mikayla Yohon and Haylee Gartz teamed up to win the 200 medley relay (no time provided), Rose Wilson, Kara Valdes, Yohon and Natalee Shepard combined to win the 200 freestyle relay (1:50.29), and Gartz, Valdes, Wilson and Shepard merged to win the 400 freestyle relay (4:01.04). Shepard also won the 100 breaststroke with a winning time of 1:16.12.
The B-B/LR boys placed third with 339 points, with Jackson Fix winning the 100 freestyle (:49.62) and 100 backstroke with a new Genesee Region League Championship meet record of :54.53.
Byron-Bergen/Le Roy was the only team to submit results from the GR Championships.
