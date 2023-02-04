GATES — The Byron-Bergen/Le Roy girls’ swimming and diving team has put together quite the run over the past several years, a run that continued with a Genesee Region/Niagara-Orleans Intersectional title at Friday’s championship meet. Byron-Bergen/Le Roy finished the meet with 393 team points, well ahead of runner-up Batavia/Notre Dame.
“The girls have wanted this for a long time and you love to see it,” said B-B/LR head coach Sara Stockwell. “I couldn’t be prouder.”
Batavia/Notre Dame’s Maddy Bellamy was named Swimmer of the Meetwith wins in the 200 freestyle (2:06.99) and 500 freestyle (5:37.63). Attica’s Libby Kibler was also a double winner, touching the wall first in the 100 backstroke (1:03.04) and 200 IM (2:20.19). Byron-Bergen/Le Roy’s Natalee Shepard placed second in the IM, breaking the B-B/LR program record with a time of 2:21.57.
Byron-Bergen/Le Roy swept the relays to propel its championship victory, claiming first place in the 200 freestyle relay (1:48.08), 200 medley relay (2:05.38) and 400 freestyle relay (3:53.81). The 400 freestyle team, composed of Haylee Gartz, Kara Valdes, Mikayla Yohon an Shepard set a new B-B/LR program record in the event. Yohon was replaced by Rose Wilson in the 200 freestyle relay, while Wilson and Yohon joined Anna Kent and Leyna Wheeler to claim the 200 medley relay title. Yohon and Gartz each claimed individual titles as well, Yohon in the 100 butterfly (1:06.39) and Gartz in the 100 freestyle, setting a new program record with a time of :55.71.
Alexander’s Jadyn Mullen won the 50 freestyle (:25.77) and Akron’s Mayah Harris won the 100 breaststroke.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.