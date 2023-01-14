The Byron-Bergen/Le Roy boys’ swimming and diving team pulled off a 99-67 win over league foe Attica on Thursday night, but the win itself wasn’t the biggest storyline to take away from what was a thrilling night in the pool at Byron-Bergen. Byron-Bergen/Le Roy’s Jackson Fix, a state competitor last season, once again qualified for the NYSPHSAA Championships with a tight win over Attica’s Joe Parhurst in the 100 backstroke, with Fix touching first in :54.74 to punch his ticket to Ithaca.
The NYSPHSAA Championships will take place March 3 and 4 at Ithaca College.