BERGEN — On a night where Attica’s Joseph Parkhurst set another program record, it was the Byron-Bergen/Le Roy teams that would steal the show.
The B-B/LR girls swept through the Blue Devils for a 131-48 victory, while the boys got a number of big performances in a 99-67 victory.
Fore the B-B/LR girls, Natalee Shepard was a quadruple winner, placing first in the 200 IM (2:29.80) and 100 freestyle (59.05), while she was on the winning 200 medley and 400 freestyle relays.
Haylee Gartz followed with three victories on the night as she won the 50 free with a time of :27.28 and diving with a score of 158.8, while she was also on the winning 400 freestyle relay. Meanwhile, Mikayla Yohon was a double winner as she used a 1:08.59 to place first in the 100 butterfly and was on the winning 200 medley relay, as was Leyna Wheeler as she touched first in the 500 freestyle (6:18.17) and 100 breaststroke (1:25.97).
Also for B-B/LR, Rose Wilson placed first in the 200 freestyle with a 2:25.22 and eighth grader Anna Kent won the 100 backstroke (1:13.35). Both Wilson and Kent were on the winning 400 freestyle and Kent was also on the winning 200 medley relay.
Lilly Walker, Rachel Hanel, Lea Donofrio, and Kara Valdes placed first in the 200 freestyle relay with a time 2:05.25.
For the boys, even though Parkhurst swam a :57.61 to set the Attica backstroke record, he was beaten by Jackson Fix, who swam a blistering :54.74 to win the exciting race.
Also for B-B/LR, Gabe Vallese won the 200 freestyle (2:19.63), while senior Aiden Soggs dominated the freestyle events, placing first in the 50 freestyle (25.31) and the 100 freestyle (57.55).
Sam Hersom captured the 500 freestyle with a 6:11.63, while Soggs, Vallese, McGrath, and Hersom touched first in the 200 freestyle relay (1:49.73).
For Attica, Ethan Houghton was a double individual winner, taking the 200 IM in 2:25.7 and the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:09.57, while Parkhurst took the 100 butterfly with a time of :57.43 and Thomas Strzelec won the diving event with a score of 142.05.
Sam Dunlap, Parkhurst, Houghton and Nolan Rzepka won the 200 medley relay , with Parkhurst, Houghton, Matthew Kingswell and Strzelec took the 400 free relay in 3:56.19.
OAKFIELD-ALABAMA SWEEPS WHEATLAND-CHILI
Lily Davis, Lily Haacke and Angelina Luker were all triple winners as the O-A girls won 38-26, while Tyler Jirovec and Cole Kornow were each triple winners to lead the boys to a 41-21 victory.
Davis was an individual winner in the 200 free (2:23.81) and the 100 butterfly (1:15.90), while she was also a part of the winning 200 free relay team.
Haacke won the 200 IM in 3:14.18 and was also in the winning 200 free and 200 medley relays, while Luker won the 100 breaststroke and won as a part of both the 200 free and 200 medley relays.
Tyler Jirovec took the 200 IM in 2:38.39 and the 100 freestyle with a time of :57.29, while he swam in the winning 200 free relay. Kornow won the 50 free in :26.45 and the 100 backstroke in 1:11.90 and won as a part of the 200 medley relay with Gabe Foster, Randy McIntire and Michael Woodward; Foster also won the 100 butterfly.
Also for O-A, Gideon Loysen took the 200 free in 2:29.01 and won as a part of the 200 free relay.
For the W-C girls, Khloe Chitaphong and Erin Hallock took 1-2 in the 50 freestyle with Chitaphong swimming a :33.88 to win.
W-C’s Dylan Nelson won the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:39.70.
ALEXANDER, PEMBROKE SPLIT
The Alexander girls swim team scored a 52-40 victory over Pembroke.
The team of Peyton Metz, Leanne Dolph, Dakota Metz and Bridget Ripstein started off the meet with a victory in the medley relay with a winning time of 2:28.05.
Jayden Mullen was a quadruple winner in the 100 butterfly (1:14.07), 100 breaststroke (1:23.94), 200 free relay, and 400 free relay, while triple winners for the Trojans included Dolph in the 200 IM (2:58.74), 100 back (1:25.85) and 200 free relay, Dakota Metz in the 500 free (6:27.85), 200 medley relay and 200 free relay.
Peyton Metz won the 100 free (1:09.50) and Ripstein was a double winner in the 200 medley relay and 400 free relay. Mae Grimes was also a member of the winning 400 free relay team.
For the Lady Dragons, Leah Filter and Isla Czechowicz individual winners taking the 50 free (:29.26) and 200 free (2:40.54) respectively.
The Dragons boys cruised to a 55-28 victory over the Trojans.
Adam Curtis was a quadruple winner in the 200 medley relay, 50 free (:25.07), 100 free (:58.11) and 200 free relay.
Other individual winners for Pembroke included Jacob Johnson in the 500 free (6:11.09), Silas Calderon in the 100 backstroke (1:13.38) and Everett Hartz in the 100 breaststroke (1:20.80). Pembroke also won the 200 medley relay (Calderon, Mason Reisdorf, Curtis, Camlin Costich - 2:00.74) and the 200 free relay (Calderon, Costich, Hayden Williams, Curtis - 1:48.34)
The Alexander boys were led by Owen Dunbar, who won the 200 IM (2:33.66) and 100 butterfly (1:18.53). Jett Davis also took the 200 free with a winning time of 2:10.46 for the Trojans.