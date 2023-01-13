Photo Provided Joseph Parkhurst set an Attica record in the 100 backstroke but was beaten by BB/LR's Jackson Fix on Thursday night.

BERGEN — On a night where Attica’s Joseph Parkhurst set another program record, it was the Byron-Bergen/Le Roy teams that would steal the show.

The B-B/LR girls swept through the Blue Devils for a 131-48 victory, while the boys got a number of big performances in a 99-67 victory.

