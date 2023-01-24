BATH — The Livingston Conference Swimming and Diving Championships took place on Friday night, with Livonia/Dansville taking the overall title with 584 team points, which bested runner-up Avon’s 393 team points. Avon claimed the Division II title, while L/D won Div. I.
Livonia/Dansville was propelled by the efforts of Zack Kreiley, who won the 200 freestyle with a time of 1:52.61 and 100 butterfly with a time of :56.37. Kreiley was also a member of L/D’s winning relay teams, the 200 medley relay team, consisting of Kreiley, Josh VanNostrand, Luke Lawton and Jack TeBeau (1:49.71) and the 200 freestyle relay team, consisting of Kreiley, Lincoln Garwood, Stefan Ritz and VanNostrand (1:36.76). Livonia/Dansville’s 400 freestyle relay team, consisting of Garwood, Robbie Sheesley, TeBeau and Luke Lawton, also finished first in 3:39.66.