CORFU — Alexander rolled past host Pembroke on Wednesday, 4-1, in Genesee Region League Tennis action.
The Trojans dominated the singles matches, with Owen Dunbar moving past Paul Tabor, 6-1, 6-0 at first singles and Paul Schmitt defeating Lily Martin, 6-1, 6-1, at second singles and Kristen Thompson earning a 6-3, 7-5 win over Danielle Mast at third singles.
Pembroke’s lone victory came at first doubles, with Aiden Summer and Riley Rosenberg taking care of Emma Ferraro and Aubrey Hamm, 6-2, 4-6, 7-5 in a thriller, while Carli Koch and Kathryn McClellan locked up a win at second doubles over Angel Neutuetter and Evy Crittenden, 7-5, 6-3.
PERRY 4, WAYLAND-COHOCTON 1
Perry: Devin Wolcott [won 6-3, 6-0, first singles (opponents not provided)]; Garrison Buttler [won 7-6 (11-9), 6-2, second singles]; Adrian Yang [6-3, 6-1, third singles]; Brooke Kwiecien and Eddie Wolcott [6-1, 6-4, first doubles]
Wayland-Cohocton: Cole Snyder and Owen Roberts [defeated Natalie Jacques and Lilly Henchen, 7-6 (7-2), 1-6, 11-9, second doubles]
OAKFIELD-ALABAMA 5, HOLLEY 0
Oakfield-Alabama: Preston Tobolski [6-0, 6-1 over Cavan Bennage, first singles]; Randy McIntire [6-3, 6-3 over Jalen Tette, second singles]; Carson Warner [6-0, 6-0 over Kai Kennedy, third singles]; Trevor Enes and Tyler Jirovec [6-0, 6-0 opponents not provided, first doubles]; Emmaly Wilkosz and Michael Woodward [6-3, 6-0 over Brooke Waldron and Carissa Klosner, second doubles]
Holley: No winners.