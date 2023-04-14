DANSVILLE — Avon went on the road and defeated Livingston Conference mate Dansville, 4-1, on Thursday night, using a sweep of the doubles matches to take the significant conference win.
Avon’s David Hancock and Ethan Campbell swept Wyatt Swift and Kaitlyn Lee at first doubles, while Avery Leonard and Caden Leonard teamed up to sweep Adrayanna Arriaga and Casey Youngers at second doubles. Avon’s Dom Patti was a 6-4 6-3 winner over Dansville’s Gabe Doe at first singles, while the Braves’ Austin Vattuca defeated Zachary Heiman 6-0, 6-2 at second singles. Arryl Gerber came away with the lone with for the Mustangs, claiming a three-set win by a score of 2-6, 6-4, 6-4 at third singles.
“It was a beautiful night for tennis,” said Dansville head coach Tracy Gregorious. “We played some excellent matches this evening.”
Dansville is 0-2. Avon is 2-1.
Cal-Mum winners: Lorenzo Martelle [6-1, 6-4 over Dane Thompson first singles]; Nate Doll [6-0, 6-0 over Ryan McLaughlin second singles]; Oliver Johnson [6-0, 6-0 over Davryn Thompson third singles]; Garret Thompson and Jeremiah Anderson [6-2, 6-2 over Maddy Moore and Ramsey Dean-Prince first doubles]; Max Poray and Michael Gere [6-2, 6-2 over Mia Nasca and Stella Carretto second doubles]
Cal-Mum is 2-0. Hornell is 0-2.
CHURCHVILLE-CHILI 6, BATAVIA 1
Batavia winner: Jack Pickard [4-6, 7-5, 6-4 over Elijah Bailey second doubles.]
Batavia is 1-1. Churchville-Chili is 2-0.
