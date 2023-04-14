Jack Pickard returns a serve during Batavia's win over Eastridge on Tuesday. Alex Brasky/Batavia Daily News

DANSVILLE — Avon went on the road and defeated Livingston Conference mate Dansville, 4-1, on Thursday night, using a sweep of the doubles matches to take the significant conference win.

Avon’s David Hancock and Ethan Campbell swept Wyatt Swift and Kaitlyn Lee at first doubles, while Avery Leonard and Caden Leonard teamed up to sweep Adrayanna Arriaga and Casey Youngers at second doubles. Avon’s Dom Patti was a 6-4 6-3 winner over Dansville’s Gabe Doe at first singles, while the Braves’ Austin Vattuca defeated Zachary Heiman 6-0, 6-2 at second singles. Arryl Gerber came away with the lone with for the Mustangs, claiming a three-set win by a score of 2-6, 6-4, 6-4 at third singles.

