Jack Pickard returns a serve during Batavia's win over Eastridge earlier this season. Alex Brasky/Batavia Daily News

 Alex Brasky/Batavia Daily News

GREECE — Batavia improved its record above .500 with a 4-3 win over Greece Athena/Odyssey on Tuesday. Jack Pickard earned the deciding victory for the Blue Devils at second singles, taking down Anthony Tudisco, 10-5, in a pro-set style match that was adjusted due to unfavorable weather conditions.

Through the sleet and snow, Orion Lama defeated Camden Metzler, 10-0, at first singles, while Ryan Glende got the better of the Blue Devils’ Ryan Cox, 10-5, at third singles and Landon Clifford defeated Batavia’s Talyn Kennedy, 10-3, at fourth singles.

