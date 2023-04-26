GREECE — Batavia improved its record above .500 with a 4-3 win over Greece Athena/Odyssey on Tuesday. Jack Pickard earned the deciding victory for the Blue Devils at second singles, taking down Anthony Tudisco, 10-5, in a pro-set style match that was adjusted due to unfavorable weather conditions.
Through the sleet and snow, Orion Lama defeated Camden Metzler, 10-0, at first singles, while Ryan Glende got the better of the Blue Devils’ Ryan Cox, 10-5, at third singles and Landon Clifford defeated Batavia’s Talyn Kennedy, 10-3, at fourth singles.
Ben Stone and Luke Babcok defeated Greece’s Vincent Giordano and Ryan Schumacher, 10-5, at second doubles, and Cooper Fix and Elijah Abdellah overcame Nick Keirstead and Giovanni Maldonado, 10-2, at third doubles. Batavia’s Andrew Beal and Ethan Bradley fell to Greece’s Paul Lombardo and Alex Cardinal, 10-6, at first doubles.
OAKFIELD-ALABAMA 5, BYRON-BERGEN 0
Oakfield-Alabama: Mason Cadieux [6-1, 6-0 over Megan Zwerka-Snyder, first singles]; Carson Warner [6-3, 6-1 over Riley Shallenberger, second singles]; Colton Yasses [6-1, 6-0 over Aden Hillabush, third singles]; Preston Tobolski and Trevor Enes [6-2, 6-0 over Carlee Barons and Leyna Wheeler first doubles]; Cole Kornow and Michael Woodward [6-0, 6-1 over Adison Cummings and Sam Bishop, second doubles]
Byron-Bergen: No winners.
Avon: Dom Patti [1-6, 6-4, 6-0 over Devin Wolcott, first singles]; Austin Lattuca [6-4, 4-6, 6-3 over Garrison Butler, second singles]; Ethan Campbell and Jacob Weslowski [6-7 (0-7), 6-3, 6-2 over Natalie Jaques and Lilly Henchen, second doubles]
Perry: Adrian Young [6-2, 6-2 over Anthony Clemens, third singles]; Eddie Wolcott and Brook Kwiecien [6-4, 6-3 over Avery Leonard and Caden Leonard, first doubles]
CALEDONIA-MUMFORD 5, YORK 0
Cal-Mum: Lorenzo Martelle [6-0, 6-0 over Jacob Smith, first singles]; Nate Doll [6-0, 6-0 over Riley Langenfeld, second singles]; Garret Thompson and Oliver Johnson [6-1, 6-1 over Gannon McClain and Nathan Nearhood, first doubles]; Max Poray and Michael Gere [6-0, 6-0 over Jack Englert and Abigail Reed, second doubles]
