BATAVIA — The Batavia tennis team continued its solid spring season with a 7-0 whipping of Gates-Chili on Thursday afternoon.
The win moved the Blue Devils to 4-2 on the season.
Updated: April 28, 2023 @ 4:47 pm
The deciding match to clinch the victory was at third doubles where the Batavia team of Dominic Southall and Michael Marchese won 6-1,6-1.
At singles for Batavia, Jack Pickard was a 6-0, 6-3 winner at first singles, Ryan Cox cruised 6-0, 6-2 at second singles, Finn Halpin outlasted George Kirk 7-6 (7-1), 6-3 at third singles and Talyn Kennedy was a 6-4, 6-2 winner at fourth singles.
In the closest match of the night, Ben Stone and Luke Babcock needed three sets to get past Aidan Lajuett and Gavin Lajuett at first doubles, 5-7, 6-2, 7-6 (7-4).
NOTRE DAME 5, HOLLEY 0
Notre Dame: Ronin Hofmaster [4-6, 6-1, 6-4 over Cavan Bennage, first singles]; Brandon Carrick [6-1, 6-0 over Jalen Tette, second singles]; Chance King [6-0, 6-2 over Kai Kennedy, third singles]; Justice Yourkowski and Kate Ricupito [6-1, 6-0 over Nico VanLogten and Sean Butler, first doubles]; Riley Yunker and Anthony Fiorentino [6-1, 6-0 over Brooke Waldron and Carissa Klossner]
Holley: No winners
CALEDONIA-MUMFORD 5, PERRY 0
Cal-Mum: Lorenzo Martelle [6-4, 6-0 over Devin Wolcott, first singles]; Nate Doll [6-0, 6-0 over Garrison Butler, second singles]; Oliver Johnson [6-2, 6-0 over Adrian Yang, third singles]; Garret Thompson and Jeremiah Anderson [6-2, 6-3 over Eddie Wolcott and Brooke Kwiecien, first doubles]; Max Poray and Michael Gere [6-1, 6-1 over Natalie Jaques and Lilly Henchen, second doubles]
Perry: No winners
Note: Cal-Mum clinched its third consecutive LCAA Division II title.
LE ROY 5, DANSVILLE 0
Le Roy: Owen Williams [6-1, 6-1 over Gabe Doe, first singles]; Matthew Hockey [6-1, 6-0 over Zachary Heiman, second singles]; Aiden Soggs [6-0, 6-1 over Arryl Gerber, third singles]; Jack Currin and Ben Robinson [6-0, 6-0 over Ethan Frazier and Wyatt Swift, first doubles]; Katelynn Everett and Jake Elmore [6-0, 6-0 over Adryanna Arriaga and Kaitlyn Lee, second doubles]
Dansville: No winners
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.