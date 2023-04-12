BATAVIA — Coach Tom Redband was more than pleased with his team’s effort during an opening day win over leaguemate Eastridge. Batavia rolled to a clean sweep, a 7-0 victory over the visiting Lancers, with two Blue Devils athletes earning their first varsity wins.

Finn Halpin picked up a 6-0, 6-1 win over Quentin Degnan at fourth singles, while Michael Marchese earned a tight win in third doubles, accompanied by teammate Ethan Bradley.

