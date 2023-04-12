BATAVIA — Coach Tom Redband was more than pleased with his team’s effort during an opening day win over leaguemate Eastridge. Batavia rolled to a clean sweep, a 7-0 victory over the visiting Lancers, with two Blue Devils athletes earning their first varsity wins.
Finn Halpin picked up a 6-0, 6-1 win over Quentin Degnan at fourth singles, while Michael Marchese earned a tight win in third doubles, accompanied by teammate Ethan Bradley.
Batavia also received a powerful effort from first singles player Orion Lama, who dropped Eastridge’s Jameson Callahan-Stiles, 6-2, 6-0, while Jack Pickard won 6-1, 6-0 over Devyn DiMartino at second singles. Ryan Cox added a 6-1, 6-1 win over Andres Duran at third singles.
“It was a strong start to the season,” said Redband. “Everyone came prepared and played with great energy.”
Batavia’s first doubles team of Luke Babcock and Ben Stone won 6-4, 6-3 over Hunter Booher and Adam Tylock, while Elijah Abdella and Andrew Beal sparked a 6-4, 6-1 win over Anthany Sypaseuth and Nicolas Platania at second doubles.
Perry (1-0): Devin Wolcott, Garrison Butler, Adrian Yang earned singles wins; Natalia Jaques and Lilly Henchen, Eddie Wolcott and Brooke Kwiecien earned doubles wins
Dansville (0-1): No report.
Cal-Mum (1-0): Lorenzo Martelle [W first singles over Dustin Clark 6-3, 6-0]; Nathan Doll [W second singles over Cole Snyder 6-0, 6-0]; Garret Thompson and Jeremiah Anderson [W first singles over Eli Vosburg and Wessin Snyder 6-1, 6-0); Maxwell Poray and Michael Gere [W second singles over Amelia Gleason and Owen Roberts 6-0, 6-0]
Way-Coh (0-1): No report.
OAKFIELD-ALABAMA 5, PEMBROKE 0
Oakfield-Alabama (1-0): Preston Tobolski [W first singles 6-0, 6-0 over Joah Martin]; Mason Cadieux [W second singles 6-1, 6-1 over Lily Martin]; Carson Warner [W third singles 6-1, 6-0 over Danielle Mast]; Michael Woodward and Tyler Jirovec [W 7-6 (7-4), 6-2 over Aiden Summers and Riley Rosenberg]; Trevor Enes and Colton Yasses [W 6-0, 6-0 over Angel Neureuter and Evelyn Chittenden]
Pembroke (0-1): No report.
