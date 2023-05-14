IRONDEQUOIT — With a 7-0 win over Irondequoit on Friday, the Batavia tennis team clinched its first ever Monroe County League Division IV Championship while improving its record to an impressive 7-6 on the year.
“I’m proud of the team for winning several tight matches so far this season to put themselves in position to clinch the division title,” said Batavia head coach Tom Redband.
Orion Lama set the pace for the Blue Devils with a 4-6, 6-1, 1-0 (10-5) win over Cesar Ostolaza at first singles, while Jack Pickard defeated Christian Zeitvogel, 6-3, 6-2 at second singles. Finn Halpin earned a 6-2, 6-1 win over Andrew Sullivan in third singles, while Andrew Beal defeated Grayson Orton, 6-0, 6-2 at fourth singles.
At first doubles, Talyn Kennedy and Elijah Abdella defeated Josh Stahl and Freddy Henry 6-0, 6-2, while Cooper Fix and Luke Babcock took down Will Napierala and A.. Tuff, 6-0, 6-0 at second doubles. Ethan Bradley took a win by forfeit at third doubles.
Batavia finishes its divisional schedule unbeaten.