AVON — Caledonia-Mumford remained unbeaten at 4-0 with a sweeping win over Avon on Thursday, with the Raiders claiming the 5-0 victory after Lorenzo Martelle stormed back to seize a close victory at first singles.
Martelle endured a battle with the Braves’ Dominic Patti, who won the first set, 6-2, before falling to Martelle, 1-6, 3-6, to drop the match. At second singles, Nate Doll defeated Avery Leonard, 6-0, 6-0, while Oliver Johnson swept Jake Weslowski at third singles.
At first doubles, Garret Thompson and Jeremiah Anderson defeated Austin Lattuca and Tony Clemens, 6-2, 6-2, while Max Poray and Michael Gere overcame Ethan Campbell and Caden Leonard, 6-2,6-3, at second doubles.
Alexander: Owen Dunbar [6-3, 6-2 over Jonah Martin, first singles]; Aubrey Hamm [7-6 (7-2), 3-6, 6-0 over Lily Martin, second singles]; Paul Schmitt [6-1, 6-0 over Danielle Mast, third singles]; Emma Ferraro and Kat McClellan [6-3, 6-0 over Evy Chittenzen and Angel Neureuter, second doubles]
Pembroke: Aiden Summers and Riley Rosenberg [6-1, 3-6, 6-2 over Adam Dolph and Carli Koch, first doubles]
DANSVILLE 4, BATH-HAVERLING 1
Dansville: Gabe Doe [6-1, 6-2 over Seth Brown, first singles]; Zach Heiman [3-6, 6-4, 7-2 over Carter Brown, second singles]; Kaitlynn Lee and Adryanna Arriaga [6-2, 6-2 over Colin Knox and Gracie Shaut, second doubles]
Bath-Haverling: Teyanna Bradley and Victoria Martinez [6-1, 6-2 over Wyatt Swift and Ethan Frazier, first doubles]
Batavia: Orion Lama [4-6, 7-6 (7-4), 7-6 (10-5) over Jason Kleehammer, first singles]; Finn Halpin [7-6 (8-6), 3-6, 7-6 (10-4) over Lucas Rodgers, third singles]; Talyn Kennedy [7-5, 6-1 over Alex Cole, fourth singles]; Andrew Beal and Ethan Bradley [6-4, 7-6 (7-5), first doubles]; Ben Stone and Luke Babcock [6-1, 6-3 over Bryce Gaylor and Jake Rookey [6-1, 6-3, second doubles]
Brockport: Alex Kuhn [2-6, 6-3, 6-2 over Jack Pickard, second singles]
