Cal-Mum remained unbeaten with a victory over Avon on Thursday. Photo provided

AVON — Caledonia-Mumford remained unbeaten at 4-0 with a sweeping win over Avon on Thursday, with the Raiders claiming the 5-0 victory after Lorenzo Martelle stormed back to seize a close victory at first singles.

Martelle endured a battle with the Braves’ Dominic Patti, who won the first set, 6-2, before falling to Martelle, 1-6, 3-6, to drop the match. At second singles, Nate Doll defeated Avery Leonard, 6-0, 6-0, while Oliver Johnson swept Jake Weslowski at third singles.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags