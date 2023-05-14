SPENCERPORT — It was another weekend to remember for Cal-Mum tennis at Saturday’s Section V Class B3 championships.
The Raiders’ Lorenzo Martelle claimed the Class B3 title at Spenerport High School, defeating Warsaw’s Piet Nolte in the final, 10-3, after rolling past Kendall’s Joey Fagan, 10-6, in the quarterfinal and edging Kendall’s Devin Edick, 10-9 (7-5) in the semifinal.
Along with their teammate’s title victory, Cal-Mum’s Oliver Johnson and Garret Thompson won the Class B3 doubles title, defeating teammates Nate Doll and Jeremiah Anderson, 10-3, in the final. The Raiders’ duo defeated Oakfield-Alabama’s Trevor Enes and Tyler Jirovic, 10-3, in the quarterinals and teammates Michael Gere and Max Poray, 10-2, in the semifinal.
The top four place finishers in the singles and doubles tournaments advance to the State Qualifiers at Brockport High School on Thursday.
As a team, Cal-Mum is 9-1 on the season and won the Livingston County Division II championship for the third consecutive year.