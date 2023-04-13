Often overlooked, there are plenty of strong athletes returning to the tennis courts and golf courses this season from the local region.
Numerous tennis teams are always in contention for a sectional title, while on the links a pair of sectional champions will be returning in Oakfield-Alabama/Elba’s Brayden Smith and Mt. Morris’ Ethan Provino.
Here is a look at some of those tennis and golf players to keep an eye on this spring:
TENNIS
AVON
Dom Patti, Junior — Playing third and second singles last season, finished with a solid 7-4 record in a tough Livingston Conference Athletic Association
Avery Leonard, Senior — Playing with a pair of different partners, he compiled a 9-4 overall doubles record as a junior. Teamed the most with junior Austin Lattuca.
BATAVIA
Orion Lama, junior — Will move into first singles this season after he finished a strong 7-6 at second singles as a sophomore.
CALEDONIA-MUMFORD
Lorenzo Martelle, Junior — Missed all of last season with an injury but as a freshman he finished a perfect 11-0 at third singles.
Garret Thompson, Junior — Finished 8-4 overall last season in singles play, including a perfect 3-0 at second singles.
HOLLEY
Cavan Bennage, Junior — Top singles player for the Hawks had a solid sophomore season, finishing at 12-2, helping lead the team to a GR divisional title.
KENDALL
Devin Edick, Senior — Playing at first singles last season, he finished at 6-6, while he has also placed third at the Class B3 individual tournament at singles and advanced to the state qualifier.
Toby Passer, Senior — Another of the Eagles’ senior players, he was 7-5 last spring, while he advanced to the state qualifier.
LE ROY
Owen Williams, Junior — A sectional finalist a season ago, he finished a combined 15-2, including 7-0 at second singles and 8-2 at first singles.
Matthew Hockey, Freshman — Still just a freshman, he finished a solid 11-4 last spring at third singles for the always-tough Oatkan Knights.
NOTRE DAME
Brandon Carrick, Senior — A first-time Genesee Region League all-star last season, playing at numerous singles positions he finished with a 12-4 overall record as a junior.
OAKFIELD-ALABAMA
Randy McIntire, Senior — Singles player for the Hornets finished at 16-1 overall last spring, including 5-0 at second singles and 11-1 at third singles, while he also went 2-1 at doubles; helped lead the Hornets to the Class B3 team title. Preston Tabolski, Senior — Finished last season with an overall record of 14-2, including a 12-2 mark at first singles and a 2-0 record at second singles in helping guide O-A to the Class B3 title.
Gannon McClain, Senior — Singles and doubles player a season ago, he finished just 5-10 in doubles matches but advanced to the state qualifier.
WHEATLAND-CHILI
Ethan Hallock, Junior — Played at third singles last season and finished with an overall record of 11-4, while he played well at the individual sectional tournament in his first attempt.
GOLF
ATTICA
Evan Piechowiak, Senior — Was the top player for the Blue Devils last season as he led the team with five medalist honors.
BATAVIA
Nick Ange, Garrett Schmidt, Seniors — These two are expected to lead what should be a competitive Blue Devils team on the links this spring.
BYRON-BERGEN
Ryan Muscarella, Senior — The three-time GR All-Star had another solid season for the Bees and finished with a nine-hole average of 42, while he shot a low round of 40 at Batavia Country Club. Also advanced to the Section V individual championship and finished with a round of 90.
CALEDONIA-MUMFORD
Tyler Koch, Sophomore — One of the top young golfers around, as a freshman he was an LCAA All-Star and the medalist at LCAA Championships, while he helped led the Raiders to the LCAA Division III and Section V Class D championship.
GENESEO
Nathan McDonald, Jack Noto, Seniors — This two returning golfers helped lead the Blue Devils to the team sectional semifinals a season ago, while they will look to challenge for the LCAA Division II title this spring.
KESHEQUA
Logan Deaton, Junior — Qualified for LCAA championships a season ago as a sophomore.
LETCHWORTH
Logan Diver, Senior — One of the lone seniors to hit the links this season for the Indians, which had a strong run under former coach Mark Sanderson.
LIVONIA
Tommy Keysa, Chaz Doerflinger, Seniors — With one season left to go, this duo helped lead the Bulldogs to a 13-1 record last season, an LCAA title and a Section V Class B championship.
MT. MORRIS
Ethan Provino, Senior - Longtime varsity golfer is the reigning Section V Class D champion.
OAKFIELD-ALABAMA/ELBA
Brayden Smith, Senior — Two-time GR all-star is the reigning Section V Class C individual champion; in 2022 he had a low round of 37, while he finished with a nine-hole average of 41.2.
Jake Walczak, Senior — Another two-time GR all-star, he finished last season with a scoring average of 46.2, while he also shot a round of 44 at Stafford Country Club.
PERRY
Brady Kelly, Freshman — The Yellowjackets scuffled last season but this second-year varsity golfer is one of the young bright spots coming up.