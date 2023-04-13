Often overlooked, there are plenty of strong athletes returning to the tennis courts and golf courses this season from the local region.

Numerous tennis teams are always in contention for a sectional title, while on the links a pair of sectional champions will be returning in Oakfield-Alabama/Elba’s Brayden Smith and Mt. Morris’ Ethan Provino.

