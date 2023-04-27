Byron-Bergen defeated Attica on Wednesday. File photo

 icetocker

ATTICA — Byron-Bergen earned a critical Genesee Region League win over host Attica on Wednesday, using a solid performance from Jame Heick at third singles to power past the Blue Devils.

Heick outlasted Juliana Keicher, 7-6 (7-3), 7-6 (7-1) in an exciting two-set match, while Riley Shallenberger defeated Cassidy Shafer, 6-3, 6-2, and Megan Zwerka-Snyder ushered past Libby Kibler, 6-0, 6-2, to complete the singles sweep.

