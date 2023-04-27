ATTICA — Byron-Bergen earned a critical Genesee Region League win over host Attica on Wednesday, using a solid performance from Jame Heick at third singles to power past the Blue Devils.
Heick outlasted Juliana Keicher, 7-6 (7-3), 7-6 (7-1) in an exciting two-set match, while Riley Shallenberger defeated Cassidy Shafer, 6-3, 6-2, and Megan Zwerka-Snyder ushered past Libby Kibler, 6-0, 6-2, to complete the singles sweep.
Carlee Barons and Aden Hillabush defeated Ellie Gominiak and Josh Capwell, 6-4, 6-0, at first doubles, while Attica’s lone win came from Kate Metzger and Julie Pawlak, who defeated Addy Cummings and Sara Bishop, 6-2, 1-6, 6-1 at second doubles.
OAKFIELD-ALABAMA 4, KENDALL 1
Oakfield-Alabama: Preston Tobolski [6-2, 6-3 over Devin Edick, first singles]; Mason Cadieux [6-1, 6-1 over Gabe Preston, second singles]; Carson Warner [6-2, 7-5 over Tobias Passer, third singles]; Colton Yasses and Corbin DeMare [6-0, 6-3 over Brandon Barrett and Aiden Kwiatowski, second doubles]
Kendall: Jonathan Esposito and Joey Fagan [6-2, 6-1 over Tyler Jirovec and Trevor Enes, first doubles]
