CALEDONIA — Two of the top tennis teams in the Livingston Conference faced off on Monday afternoon and Caledonia-Mumford got the best of rival Le Roy to move to 10-2 on the season.
At first singles in a matchup of individual sectional winners, the Raiders’ Lorenzo Martelle (Class C3) outlasted the Oatkan Knights’ Owen Williams (Class B2) to lead the way for a 4-1 victory.
In a back-and-forth match, Martelle took down Williams 4-6, 7-5, 7-6 (8-6).
Also at singles for Cal-Mum, Nate Doll beat Matt Hockey 6-3, 6-0 at second singles, while Oliver Johnson took a 6-4, 6-2 win over Aidan Soggs at third singles.
At first doubles for the Raiders, Garret Thompson and Jeremiah Anderson won over Jack Currin and Ben Robinson, 7-6 (7-3), 6-1.
Le Roy’s win came at second doubles as the team of Katelyn Everett and Jake Elmore edged Max Poray and Michael Gere, 4-6, 6-3, 6-3.
Le Roy dropped to 9-2.
BATAVIA 7, PEMBROKE 0
Batavia (8-6) Winners: Orion Lama [6-0, 6-0 over Lily Martin, first singles]; Jack Pickard [6-1, 6-2 over DJ Hale, second singles]; Finn Halpin [6-0, 6-0 over Danielle Mast, third singles]; Ryan Cox [6-0, 6-0 over Emily Mruk, fourth singles]; Cooper Fix/Luke Babcock [6-1, 6-1 over Aiden Summers/Riley Rosenberg, first doubles]; Michael Marchese/Andrew Beal [6-3, 6-1 over Evy Chittenden/Angel Neureuter, second doubles]; Ethan Bradley/Ben Stone [6-0, 6-1 over Isla Czechowicz/Erin Robinson, third doubles]