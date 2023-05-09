BATAVIA — The Notre Dame tennis team continued its impressive season on Monday afternoon as it topped Byron-Bergen 5-0 at Genesee Community College to keep up with undefeated Genesee Region League foe Oakfield-Alabama.
Ronin Hofmaster again led the way at first singles with a 6-0, 6-1 win over Megan Zwerka-Snyder, while Chance King won easily at third singles, 6-1, 6-1.
At second singles, Brandon Carrick was able to outlast Riley Shallenberger 6-0, 7-6 (13-11).
At first doubles for the Fighting Irish, Justice Yourkowski and Kate Ricupito picked up a 6-3, 6-0 win over Carlee Barons and Aden Hillabush, while Anthony Fiorentino and Riley Yunker topped Sara Bishop and Addison Cummings 6-1, 6-4 at second doubles.
DANSVILLE 5, YORK 0
Dansville Winners: Gabe Doe [6-2, 6-0 over Gannon McClain, first singles]; Zachary Heiman [7-5, 6-1 over Nathan Nearhood, second singles]; Ethan Frazier [6-0, 6-0 over Riley Langenfield, third singles]; Adryanna Arriaga/Wyatt Swift [6-0, 6-2 over Jack Englert/Abigail Reed, first doubles]; second doubles [forfeit]