ELBA — In a hotly contested Genesee Region League matchup, Notre Dame took down rival Elba, 3-2, behind steady work from the Irish singles crew.
Ronin Hofmaster, Brandon Carrick and Chance King all earned singles victories for ND, with Hofmaster taking down Emily Rowe, 6-1, 6-2, in first singles, Carrick ousting Jason Rowe, 6-0, 6-2, in second singles and King downing Ian Keberle, 6-1, 6-1 in third singles.
Elba won both doubles matches, with Amelia Brewer and Alexa Ocampo teaming up to defeat Anthony Fiorentino and Lylli Miller, 6-0, 6-1, while Grace Koch and Abraham Hernandez dropped Jordan Dwyer and Claira Keppler, 6-1, 6-2, at second doubles.
Notre Dame is now 1-0, Elba is 0-1.
OAKFIELD-ALABAMA 5, ATTICA 0
Oakfield-Alabama (2-0), Attica (1-1): Preston Tobolski [6-0, 6-0 over Noah Florian first singles]; Mason Cadieux [6-1, 6-0 over Libby Kibler second singles]; Carson Warner [6-1, 6-3 over Cassidy Shaefer third singles]; Tyler Jirovec and Michael Woodward [6-1, 6-2 over Kate Metzger and Julie Pawlak first doubles]; Trevor Enes and Corbin DeMare [6-0, 6-0 over Ruby Baratta and Ellie Gominiak second doubles]
