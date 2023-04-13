Notre Dame defeated rival Elba in Wednesday's Genesee Region League tennis action. File photo

ELBA — In a hotly contested Genesee Region League matchup, Notre Dame took down rival Elba, 3-2, behind steady work from the Irish singles crew.

Ronin Hofmaster, Brandon Carrick and Chance King all earned singles victories for ND, with Hofmaster taking down Emily Rowe, 6-1, 6-2, in first singles, Carrick ousting Jason Rowe, 6-0, 6-2, in second singles and King downing Ian Keberle, 6-1, 6-1 in third singles.

