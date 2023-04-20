Preston Tobolski earned a win at first singles as Oakfield-Alabama swept Alexander on Wednesday. File photo

OAKFIELD — The Hornets improved to 3-0 on the season as Oakfield-Alabama took down Alexander, 5-0, on Wednesday, with Preston Tobolski leading the way at first singles with a 6-0, 6-0 victory over the Trojans’ Owen Dunbar.

Mason Cadieux earned a 6-1, 6-0 victory over Aubrey Hamm at second singles, while O-A’s Carson Warner overcame Paul Schmitt, 6-2, 6-1, at third singles. Trevor Enes and Tyler Jirovec defeated Alexander’s Adam Dolph and Emma Ferraro, 6-0, 6-1, while Corbin DeMare and Michael Woodward edged Kathryn McClellan and Carli Koch at second singles, 7-6 (7-5), 6-4.

