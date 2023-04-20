OAKFIELD — The Hornets improved to 3-0 on the season as Oakfield-Alabama took down Alexander, 5-0, on Wednesday, with Preston Tobolski leading the way at first singles with a 6-0, 6-0 victory over the Trojans’ Owen Dunbar.
Mason Cadieux earned a 6-1, 6-0 victory over Aubrey Hamm at second singles, while O-A’s Carson Warner overcame Paul Schmitt, 6-2, 6-1, at third singles. Trevor Enes and Tyler Jirovec defeated Alexander’s Adam Dolph and Emma Ferraro, 6-0, 6-1, while Corbin DeMare and Michael Woodward edged Kathryn McClellan and Carli Koch at second singles, 7-6 (7-5), 6-4.
Spencerport: Brody O’Keefe [0-6, 6-2, 6-2 over Jack Pickard, second singles]; Matthew Lindsey [6-0, 6-0 over Ryan Cox, third singles]; A.J. Gibbardo [6-0, 6-3 over Eliah Abdella, fourth singles]; Trevor Petit and Joey Cantabene [6-2, 6-3 over Luke Babcock and Cooper Fix, first doubles]; Jackson Shaw and Silvester Kirchoff [6-2, 6-1 over Ethan Bradley and Talyn Kennedy, second doubles]; Cyril Samuel and Juan Green [6-3, 6-4 over Dominic Southall and Andrew Beal, third singles]
Batavia: Orion Lama [6-1, 5-7, 11-9 over Justin Pastorella, first singles]
Le Roy: No results reported.
Perry: Devin Wolcott [6-4, 7-5, first singles]
Livonia: No results reported.
Dansville: Gabe Doe [fell to Gavin Woolston, 6-0, 6-1, at first singles]
