OAKFIELD — In a matchup of two of the top teams in the Genesee Region League, Oakfield-Alabama had no issues with Notre Dame as the Hornets swept the Fighting Irish 5-0 on Tuesday to remain unbeaten.
Oakfield-Alabama is now 10-0.
The first two singles matches were a battle. Preston Tobolski outlasted Ronin Hofmaster at first singles, 6-4, 4-6, 6-2; while Mason Cadieux stopped Brandon Carrick 7-6 (7-0), 6-2 at second singles.
Randy McIntire was a 6-0, 6-0 winner at third singles for O-A.
At first doubles, Carson Warner and Trevor Enes took a 6-3, 7-6 (7-1) win over Justice Yourkowski and Kate Ricupito, while the Hornets team of Colton Yasses and Tyler Jirovec won 6-0, 6-0 at second doubles.
WEBSTER SCHROEDER 6, BATAVIA 1
Batavia Winners: Ethan Bradley/Andrew Beal [6-7 (4-7), 6-4, 1-0 (10-7), first doubles]
Webster Schroeder Winners: Griffin Monrad [6-4, 6-2 over Orion Lama, first singles]; Bradyen Piwko [6-0, 6-2 over Jack Pickard, second singles]; Andrew Bronco [6-4, 6-1 over Ryan Cox, third singles]; Ryker Mirabella [6-4, 7-5 over Finn Halpin, fourth singles]; Thomas Stradley/Gunner Barbic [6-3, 6-1 over Talyn Kennedy/Luke Babcock, second doubles]; Caden Pfeffer/Josh Amico [6-2, 6-0 over Dominic Southall/Ben Stone, third doubles]
PERRY 5, HORNELL 0
Perry Winners: Devin Wolcott [11-9, first singles]; Garrison Butler [10-1, second singles]; Adrian Yang [10-1, third singles]; Eddie Wolcott/Brooke Kwiecien [10-4, first doubles]; Natalie Jaques/Lilly Henchen [10-7, second doubles]
ALEXANDER 3, BARKER 2
Alexander Winners: Owen Dunbar [6-1, 6-3 over Matt Ryan, first singles]; Paul Schmitt [7-6 (7-3), 6-3 over Daniel Goodwin, second singles]; Emma Ferraro/Kristen Thompson [6-1, 7-6 (7-1) over Andrew Hill/Sara Mesaroy, second doubles]
Barker Winners: Levi Hauser [6-0, 6-1 over Aubrey Hamm, third singles]; Luke Dersor/Tommy Herrick [7-6 (7-5), 6-3) over Kathryn McClellan/Carli Koch, first doubles]
PAVILION 3, DANSVILLE 2
Pavilion Winners: Nevan Good [6-1, 6-3 over Zachary Heiman, second singles] Bradley Gurbacki [6-2, 6-3 over Arryl Gerber, third singles]; Ben Pritchett/Niko Moser [6-2, 6-4 over Adryanna Arriaga/Kaitlyn Lee, second doubles]
Dansville Winners: Gabe Doe [over Evan Sidhu, first singles]; Wyatt Swift/Ethan Frazier [6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (13-11), first doubles]