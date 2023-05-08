OAKFIELD — The Oakfield-Alabama tennis team continued its unbeaten season on Friday with a 5-0 win over Attica in Genesee Region League action.
The Hornets are now 9-0.
Leading the way at first singles was Mason Cadieux, as he picked up a 6-0, 6-1 victory.
At second singles, Trevor Enes topped Libby Kibler 6-0, 6-3, while at third singles Tyler Jirovec picked up a 6-1, 6-0 win over Cassidy Shafer.
At first doubles, the O-A team of Carson Warner and Randy McIntire rolled to a 6-0, 6-1 win, while Mark Jackett and Gavin Armbrewster cruised to a 6-0, 6-0 win at second doubles.
NOTRE DAME 5, ELBA 0
Notre Dame Winners: Ronin Hofmaster [6-0, 6-0 over Ian Keberle, first singles]; Brandon Carrick [6-1, 7-5 over Alexa Ocampo, second singles]; Chance King [6-7(8-10), 6-1, 6-4 over Clara Torrey, third singles]; Justice Yourkowski/Kate Ricupito [4-6, 6-4, 6-2 over Emily Rowe/Jason Rowe, first doubles]; Riley Yunker/Anthony Fiorentino [6-2, 6-2 over Amelia Brewer/Katherine Madsen, second doubles]
PERRY 4, PAVILION 1
Perry Winners: Garrison Butler [6-1, 6-2, second singles]; Adrian Yang [6-3, 6-1, second singles]; Eddie Wolcott/Brooke Kwiecien [6-0, 6-2, first doubles]; Lilly Henchen/Natalie Jaques [6-4, 6-0, second doubles]
Pavilion Winners: Evan Sidhu [6-0, 6-1 over Devin Wolcott, first singles]