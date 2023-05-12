ALEXANDER — Defending sectional champion Oakfield-Alabama remained unbeaten with another clean sheet against Alexander, winning 5-0 to improve its record to 12-0.
Preston Tobolski earned a win over Owen Dunbar, 6-2, 6-3, at first singles, while Mason Cadieux added a victory at second singles, 6-1, 6-0, over Kristen Thompson. At third singles, Randy McIntire downed Ella Bodnarsky, 6-0, 6-0, while Carson Warner and Trevor Enes won 6-0, 6-1 over Aubrey Hamm and Emma Ferraro at first doubles. At second doubles, Mark Jackett and Gavin Armbrewster defeated Kathryn McClellan and Carli Koch, 6-0, 6-3.
HILTON 4, BATAVIA 2
Hilton: Damian Mesh [6-0, 6-0 over Orion Lama, first singles]; Remy McNamara [6-1, 6-0 over Jack Pickard, second singles]; Ryan Cox [6-4, 6-0 over Logan Cook, third singles]; Wesley Nelson and Jake Merrill [0-6, 6-2, 6-3 over Cooper Fix and Michael Marchese, second doubles]
Batavia: Finn Halpin [7-5, 6-1 over Ryan Fish, fourth singles]; Talyn Kennedy and Luke Babcock [6-3, 6-0 over Max Brock and Tyson Murante, third doubles]