Oakfield-Alabama improved its record to 4-0 with a win over Wheatland-Chili on Friday. Photo provided

OAKFIELD — Following a 4-1 victory over Wheatland-Chili on Friday, the Oakfield-Alabama tennis team remains unbeaten at 4-0 heading into the meat of its regular-season schedule.

In the win over the Wildcats, the Hornets were powered by Carson Warner’s 6-2, 7-6 (7-4) win over Eli Orloff, which came at third singles. Preston Tobolski took down Ethan Hallock, 6-1, 6-3, at first singles, while Mason Cadieux picked up a 6-2, 6-2 win at second singles over Terry Bayly-Henshaw. Trevor Enes and Tyler Jirovec teamed up to claim a 6-2, 6-3 win at first doubles.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags