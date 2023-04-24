OAKFIELD — Following a 4-1 victory over Wheatland-Chili on Friday, the Oakfield-Alabama tennis team remains unbeaten at 4-0 heading into the meat of its regular-season schedule.
In the win over the Wildcats, the Hornets were powered by Carson Warner’s 6-2, 7-6 (7-4) win over Eli Orloff, which came at third singles. Preston Tobolski took down Ethan Hallock, 6-1, 6-3, at first singles, while Mason Cadieux picked up a 6-2, 6-2 win at second singles over Terry Bayly-Henshaw. Trevor Enes and Tyler Jirovec teamed up to claim a 6-2, 6-3 win at first doubles.
Notre Dame: Ronin Hofmaster [6-1, 6-0 over Libby Kibler, first singles]; Brandon Carrick [6-0, 6-0 over Cassidy Shafer, second singles]; Chance King [6-1, 6-2 over Josh Campwell, third singles]; Kate Ricupito and ustice Yourkowski [6-1, 6-0 over Kate Metzger and Julia Pawlak, first doubles]; Riley Yunker and Anthony Fiorentino [6-2, 7-5 over Ellie Gominiak and Robert Beck, second doubles]
Perry: Natalie aques and Lilly Henchen [6-1, 6-0, second doubles (opponent not reported)]
York: No results reported.
